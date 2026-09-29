GOP Senator Suffers ‘Completely Humiliating’ Gaffe in Planned ‘Gotcha’ Hearing Moment With Jack Smith

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Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) suffered a “completely humiliating” moment while questioning former Special Counsel Jack Smith during a Senate Judiciary hearing.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Schmitt attempted his gotcha moment on Smith when he asked if the latter had gone to an Atlanta Hawks NBA game to talk with Fani Willis, the Fulton County DA who prosecuted President Trump. Schmitt pressed hard on whether “dirtbag” Smith went to a Hawks game in February 2024 but the former Special Counsel remained confused.

“Let me just give you a little context,” Schmitt said. “The day before Fani Willis came clean with her affair with the prosecutor — you know, the Atlanta prosecutor that was also trying to get Trump — the next day, were you in Atlanta?”

A phenomenal moment in the Senate.



Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., claims he has evidence Jack Smith went to a HAWKS game in Atlanta.



Smith denies it.



Schmitt declares he has busted Jack Smith for perjury.



Smith, vexed, says he went to HAWKEYES game in Maryland.



Watch the whole thing: pic.twitter.com/J07o5Uwfxi — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 29, 2026

Smith again said he thought the Senator was mistaken. Schmitt then had those behind him hold up a poster board showing texts from Smith but the board went down before anyone in the room could get a good look at it.

“I’ll give you a second to process it so you don’t, you know, perjure yourself,” Schmitt smugly said. “I think you’ve already perjured yourself.”

It wasn’t until minutes later – and with an assist from Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), that Smith realized the texts from the poster board were actually referring to a women’s college basketball game he went to between the Maryland Terrapins and the Iowa Hawkeyes so he could watch Caitlin Clark play.

The gaff left the media world in awe. Those who witnessed it or saw later clips could not believe Schmitt’s blunder and the piling on through social media came quickly after.

“I can’t get over Schmitt’s little smile the second Smith says he didn’t go the Hawks game,” Andrew Egger wrote. “He’s fighting down the giggles for the whole rest of the interaction. He really, really thought he had him! He thought today would go down as Eric Schmitt Day!”

I can't get over Schmitt's little smile the second Smith says he didn't go the Hawks game. He's fighting down the giggles for the whole rest of the interaction. He really, really thought he had him! He thought today would go down as Eric Schmitt Day! https://t.co/V94jWZm5wm — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) September 29, 2026

“Sen. Eric Schmitt’s attempt at a Perry Mason moment just blew up in his face in spectacular fashion, after he accused Jack Smith of perjuring himself about a basketball game he never attended,” Ken Dilanian said. “(Smith says he went to a collegiate women’s game in Maryland to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes, not a game in Atlanta to watch the NBA’s Hawks.) Schmitt called Smith a ‘dirtbag,’ just before his line of questioning went up in flames fueled by shockingly incompetent staff work.”

Sen. @Eric_Schmitt’s attempt at a Perry Mason moment just blew up in his face in spectacular fashion, after he accused Jack Smith of perjuring himself about a basketball game he never attended. (Smith says he went to a collegiate women’s game in Maryland to watch the Iowa… — Ken Dilanian (@KDilanianMSNOW) September 29, 2026

Here are more reactions from the media world following the hearing:

A completely humiliating moment for Sen. Schmitt just now.



He accused Jack Smith of attending an Atlanta Hawks game as cover to be in Atlanta to meet with Fani Willis. He then accused him of perjury for saying he didn't recall being at the game. he flashed text messages to… pic.twitter.com/10ExQR2Pf8 — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 29, 2026

An absolutely brutal mistake by Sen Eric Schmitt (R-MO) and his staff



24 years of covering Congressional hearings … I’ve never seen anything like this https://t.co/EJFjPIZhBc — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) September 29, 2026

this gaffe should follow Eric Schmitt around for the rest of his political life



(Jack Smith was actually in Maryland at a HAWKEYES game, not in Atlanta colluding with Fani Willis as Schmitt alleged)



(Win McNamee/Getty) pic.twitter.com/f2ZYMdq1X9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 29, 2026