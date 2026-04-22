Stephen Colbert gave Donald Trump a reality check about his age after the president claimed that he has plenty of time to negotiate a deal in the Iran war.

Colbert was discussing the reports that Trump is fighting growing pressure to make a deal with Iran, which the president denied in Truth Social post.

Watch the clip below.

“The talks were supposed to begin today in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, but based on what we know now, it doesn’t look Islama-good because this afternoon, U.S. negotiators delayed their trip and President Trump announced he was he was indefinitely extending the ceasefire indefinitely,” Colbert said on Tuesday on “The Late Show,” weaving in a joke about the return of Red Lobster’s endless shrimp. “I wonder how many shrimp that is.

Colbert continued, putting on a Trump impression: “Trump claims he’s not sweating the deal, posting, ‘I read the fake news saying that I am under ‘pressure’ to make a deal. This is not true! I am under no pressure whatsoever, although, it will all happen, relatively quickly! Time is not my adversary.’”

But Colbert to reminded the 79-year-old of his age and dwindling health.

Oh, yeah? Have you taken a gander at your ankles lately? It’s never a good sign when your shoes have a muffin top,” Colbert joked while production showed an apparent image of Trump’s swollen ankles.

Per the Associated Press, since the war started fighting has led to the deaths of at least 3,375 people in Iran and more than 2,290 in Lebanon.