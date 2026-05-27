Stephen Miller and DNC X Account Hurl Fiery Insults at Each Other Over James Talarico: ‘Shut Up You Ugly F–k’

Stephen Miller and the official Democratic National Convention X account traded barbs on social media and neither held back punches.

On Wednesday, the DNC account posted a picture supporting Texas Senate candidate James Talarico in the wake of the Republican candidate Ken Paxton being picked to run against him in the midterms. Paxton won following President Donald Trump’s endorsement of the new candidate over the incumbent John Cornyn.

“Fired up. Ready to go,” the DNC post of Talarico read. “It’s time to take Texas back.”

Miller waited a few hours before responding to the post with a scathing attack of his own. Much of it stems from comments Talarico made in the past that God was “non-binary” and the candidate’s larger views on transgender issues.

“The Democrats made history in Texas by nominating their first transgender Senate candidate,” the Deputy Chief of Staff wrote.

The Democrats made history in Texas by nominating their first transgender senate candidate. https://t.co/KaGDLn2naP — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 27, 2026

The DNC’s official account’s response to Miller was short but scathing: “Shut up you ugly f–k.”

shut up you ugly fuck — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 27, 2026

Miller has been the subject of many jokes and attacks from the left since Trump returned to office and brought Miller to the spotlight. Just a couple weeks ago, “Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver played a compilation on his show of Katie Miller outing a number of odd behaviors her husband has shown over the years.

“He insists that my children always wear socks with their shoes,” she explained. “Even if the shoes are already on, and they’re ready to get in the car, go out the door, he makes them come back inside and put socks on.”

Miller also revealed her husband insisted on a big wedding for their nuptials, jokingly calling him a “bridezilla,” and told Vice President JD Vance that mayonnaise is all her husband will eat.