Stephen Miller’s Wife Says He Was ‘Behind Me and Protecting Me’ After Shield Accusations During WHCD Evacuation | Video

Katie Miller defended her husband, Trump staffer Stephen Miller, after he went viral for allegedly using his pregnant wife as a “shield” during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner evacuation.

During Monday’s episode of “The Ingraham Angle” on Fox News, the conservative podcaster, who is about eight months pregnant with her and Stephen’s fourth child, spoke out about the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and the subsequent chatter about her husband.

After host Laura Ingraham accused liberals of “just trying anything, throwing anything out there” to make Stephen look bad, Katie joked that his critics “could not give [him] a good news cycle if they tried.”

She added: “They had to make me the target. And you know what? To that, I would say Stephen did a phenomenal job, and he was behind me and protecting not only me, but our baby.” You can watch the full clip below.

Katie Miller on being evacuated from the WHCD: What everyone sees is my husband copping a feel, but he wasn’t going to put his hands on my stomach, that’s where are baby is. He just moved his hands upward…



Ingraham: They were saying he was using you as a shield.



Miller: He… pic.twitter.com/5f7ZCygcrh — Acyn (@Acyn) April 27, 2026

The narrative that Stephen used Katie as a “human shield” gained a fair bit of traction on X over the weekend, with one post of the couple fleeing the event getting 100,000 likes on social media. Katie also used her Fox News appearance to address people saying that Stephen was “copping a feel” as the pair exited the room, laughing about his choice to avoid her pregnant stomach.

Stephen Miller using his prego wife as human shield pic.twitter.com/esYJGKqj2D — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 26, 2026

“How do you stand up, eight months pregnant, from the floor? You really can’t without help. So my dear husband lifts me up, and Brian, who’s our [security] detail, says to Stephen, you know, ‘She goes first,’ and so I went first because the threat was behind us,” Katie explained. “So what everyone sees is my husband maybe copping a feel, but what I would say is that he wasn’t going to put his hands on my stomach, because that’s where our baby is, and so he just moved his hands upward, and, of course, you don’t notice that in the moment.”

Katie wasn’t the only prominent MAGA figure to speak on viral, post-WHCD moments, as Erika Kirk also took to social media on Monday to address Saturday’s incident.

“Saturday was yet another traumatic example of the evil in our country and the continued rise in political violence,” she wrote. “I’m taking time to spend with my family.”

The Turning Point USA CEO added: “I will be joining ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’ Wednesday at 12PM ET to briefly address what took place. Enough is enough.”

Saturday was yet another traumatic example of the evil in our country and the continued rise in political violence. I’m taking time to spend with my family.



I will be joining The Charlie Kirk Show Wednesday at 12PM ET to briefly address what took place. Enough is enough. — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) April 27, 2026

Erika’s comments marked her first since she went viral for sobbing and declaring “I just want to go,” while exiting Saturday’s event. Erika’s husband, conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, was shot and killed at a speaking event in Utah last September. So, many have assumed she was left particularly rattled by the shooting at the Washington Hilton.