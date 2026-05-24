Ted Cruz Spars With Gen Z Trump Staffer Over Iran Deal: ‘Hush, Child. The Adults Are Talking’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Trump staffer Alex Bruesewitz had a social media spat on Saturday after the former blasted the president’s alleged Iran peace deal. Cruz’s message prompted a swift response from Bruesewitz: “Cool, Ted. No one asked you, bro.”

Cruz answered in part, “Hush, child. The adults are talking. I’m not your ‘bro.’”

The back and forth began Saturday evening after Cruz posted a lengthy takedown of the rumored deal.

“I am deeply concerned about what we are hearing about an Iran ‘deal,’ being pushed by some voices in the administration,” Cruz began his post. “President Trump’s decision to strike Iran was the most consequential decision of his second term. He was right to do so, and we achieved extraordinary military results — including destroying all of their missiles and drones and sinking their entire navy.”

“The details are still coming out — and I pray the early reports are wrong — but the fact that Biden’s Rob Malley is praising the deal is not encouraging,” Cruz continued.

I am deeply concerned about what we are hearing about an Iran “deal,” being pushed by some voices in the administration.



President Trump’s decision to strike Iran was the most consequential decision of his second term. He was right to do so, and we achieved extraordinary… — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 24, 2026

“Cool, Ted. No one asked you, bro,” Alex Bruesewitz replied in a retweet. “Stop trying to undermine the President and his administration.”

“Hush, child. The adults are talking. I’m not your ‘bro,’” Cruz fired back. “And young political grifters pushing Iran appeasement are not remotely helping the President.”

Brusewitz appeared to take Cruz’s answer as an invitation to continue the conversation.

“Remember when you had a school girl tantrum after I prevented you from getting a picture with Nicki Minaj after you frantically chased us down the hallway?” he wrote. “And you’re calling me a child? Lmao. You’ll never be President, dips–t.”

Brusewitz doubled down in response to blowback from the message.

Not to overexaggerate, but I’ve never seen anything like it.@tedcruz and his staff literally sprinted down the hallway screaming “Nicki! Nicki! Nicki!” begging Nicki Minaj for a picture. I told Ted we were in a rush, we had to get to the White House and didn’t have time to stop… https://t.co/bEKgwCdeo4 — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) May 24, 2026

“[Ted Cruz] and his staff literally sprinted down the hallway screaming ‘Nicki! Nicki! Nicki!’ begging Nicki Minaj for a picture. I told Ted we were in a rush, we had to get to the White House and didn’t have time to stop for photos with every fan. (To her credit, Nicki stopped and took pics with as many staffers and elected officials as she could.) We just didn’t have time for Ted. Plus, brand-wise, it’s not exactly a good look to pose with Lyin’ Ted, so I was looking out for my girl,” he wrote.