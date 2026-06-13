Texas GOP Live Elephant Pees on Convention Floor in Front of Press, Prompts Welfare Concerns | Video

The Republican Party brought out a nearly four-ton elephant at the Texas GOP Convention in Houston — and were promptly reminded of the perils of encouraging participation from animals at official events. Paige the elephant peed right in front of the press, which prompted concerns for her welfare.

The state’s governor Greg Abbott told attendees to be prepared for something “larger than life” soon after his Friday speech. Paige, who was wearing a campaign-themed banner reading “Unity Drives Victory,” was escorted into the venue, where she took a moment to relieve herself near the press seating.

They just led an elephant through the @TexasGOP convention and it took a giant pee right near the press area. pic.twitter.com/jpefJDuxq6 — Lauren McGaughy (@lmcgaughy) June 12, 2026

‘They just led an elephant through the @TexasGOP convention and it took a giant pee right near the press area,” wrote New York Times reporter Lauren McGaughy on X.

Welcome Paige! Thanks for stopping by the State Convention! What a treat for our delegates and guests – it’s one they won’t ever forget! 🐘 pic.twitter.com/1fx7OdFT7n — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) June 12, 2026

“Welcome Paige! Thanks for stopping by the State Convention! What a treat for our delegates and guests – it’s one they won’t ever forget!” the Texas GOP wrote on the same platform.

The video sparked concern from many who are worried about the conditions Paige was subjected to. “Poor Elephant. They should be free!” wrote one person in response to the GOP’s post.

JFC, Animal Cruelty by POS humans. I hope they ALL lose. — Karleen (@Karleen72163545) June 13, 2026

“JFC, Animal Cruelty by POS humans. I hope they ALL lose,” wrote a second.

Per the Guardian, Paige joined the event at the courtesy of the East Texas Elephant Experience, an organization that has been repeatedly criticized by the The Animal Rights Coalition. The organization has also called on the East Texas Elephant Experience to release Paige and two other elephants, Jeanie and Krissy, to a sanctuary.

“Jeanie, Krissy, and Paige, the elephants exploited by Trunks and Humps (also known as East Texas Elephant Experience), are forced to travel from event to event for brief moments of human ‘entertainment,’” reads a page on their website. “These magnificent animals deserve so much more. They deserve to live in a true sanctuary, free from exploitation and the constant threat of harm.”