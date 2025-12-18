Kennedy Center to Be Renamed After Trump, White House Says

The center’s board of trustees, which the president is on, voted unanimously for the change according to Karoline Leavitt

President of the United States Donald J. Trump attends the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center (Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
President of the United States Donald J. Trump attends the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center (Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, widely known as the Kennedy Center, will be renamed the “Trump-Kennedy Center,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Thursday.

The press secretary said in an X post the center’s board of trustees—whose members were appointed by President Donald Trump in February—“have just voted unanimously” to approve the change.

They did so “because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building,” Leavitt said. “Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur.”

The president named himself a chairman of the Kennedy Center earlier this year after taking office. He hinted at the name change in October in a Truth Social post.

“The new TRUMP KENNEDY, whoops, I mean, KENNEDY CENTER, columns,” he wrote.

More to come…

Gavin Newsom, Donald Trump, Mark Kelly
Read Next
Gavin Newsom, Mark Kelly and More Rip Into Trump's Primetime Speech: 'This Could've Been an Email'

Daren DeFrank

Daren DeFrank is a News Editor at The Wrap. She has been covering film, television and all things entertainment in Los Angeles for nearly a decade. She joined TheWrap in 2025 after seven years at Ranker, where she served as Managing Editor and built out their film and television vertical.

Comments