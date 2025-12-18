Kennedy Center to Be Renamed After Trump, White House Says

The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, widely known as the Kennedy Center, will be renamed the “Trump-Kennedy Center,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Thursday.

The press secretary said in an X post the center’s board of trustees—whose members were appointed by President Donald Trump in February—“have just voted unanimously” to approve the change.

They did so “because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building,” Leavitt said. “Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur.”

I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) December 18, 2025

The president named himself a chairman of the Kennedy Center earlier this year after taking office. He hinted at the name change in October in a Truth Social post.

“The new TRUMP KENNEDY, whoops, I mean, KENNEDY CENTER, columns,” he wrote.

