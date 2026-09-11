Trump Draws Parallels Between 9/11 Attacks and Iran War: ‘We’re Being Tested’

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President Trump gave a speech at the Pentagon on Friday morning commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, in which he claimed America is once again being “tested.”

“Today, we renew the sacred oath that we first swore in their names a quarter of a century ago. We will never, ever forget,” Trump said Friday of the lives lost on 9/11. “That’s why we fight today. We don’t have a choice. There can only be victory. We fight hard. We fight to win.”

“On days like 9/11, we learn what a country is truly made of,” the president continued. “We’re learning right now what we’re made of, and we have to be strong and we have to be smart. Americans are made of a goodness and spirit that can transcend any earthly force, and that’s what we’re doing better than anyone else has ever been able to do it.”

Throughout his speech, Trump cited the names of some of the men and women who died in the attacks and invited their present loved ones to stand in their honor 25 years later. You can watch a portion of the president’s speech yourself in the video below.

Over the course of his address, Trump repeatedly honored the fallen heroes of 9/11 and tried to draw parallels between the infamous terrorist attacks on that tragic day and his administration’s current war with Iran.

“Innocence is expecting the future to be good because you have not yet really been tested. We’ve been tested many times,” Trump said. “We’re being tested today, and we’re winning that test very handily. Faith is still believing in that future, even after you have seen the absolute worst.”

“Today, we salute every member of the United States military who served in the War on Terror,” the president added. “We salute the service members working right now to ensure the world’s No. 1 sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran, will never ever have a nuclear weapon.”

“September 11th reminded us of the terrible power of hate,” Trump concluded. “When future generations come here in 25, 100 or 250 years from now, they will stand in a nation that is free and unyielding in the face of evil and they will still honor the heroes of 9/11, who no age will erase from the memory of time.”