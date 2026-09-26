Trump Again Rants About Press After Barring CNN From Air Force One: ‘These Are Sick People’

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President Trump again raged at his press coverage Saturday morning, calling on the courts to enforce bans of particular outlets from the White House. The declaration comes several days after a federal judge order required the administration to restore White House access to CNN, MS NOW and Politico.

“Why should perpetrators of FAKE NEWS, like CNN and MSDNC, be allowed access to a very sacred place, the White House? Despite my big Election Win, almost 100% of ‘TRUMP’ coverage is negative, and has been for years!” Trump wrote in one of several posts about press coverage shared on his social media platform Truth Social. This first post directed to a White House statement declaring that “access is a privilege — not a right.”

In a later post, Trump took issue with press coverage of Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), the Republican nominee in Florida’s election for governor, blaming the “Woke and Dying” USA Today for being the first to cover the Donalds campaign removing mentions and photos of Trump from his website. (Most outlets’ coverage of the change cited the Miami Herald as the first to report on the story.) Mentions of Trump were restored to the website after the story was reported.

“This was a Fake Story, with no sources, and the only justification for it is they want to stop my ever upward momentum,” Trump claimed. “The Fake News Media been doing this for years, I call them out, but they should really be called out by the Courts, and should not be allowed to enter the White House premises, or Press Room, because they are CORRUPT and DISHONEST! It is amazing that I have succeeded so long in Politics. These are sick people that play the game, and it’s happening all over our Country. Something must be done about it. The Courts must allow us to stop this totally dishonest form of Politics. If America does not have a Free and Honest Press, it can never be truly Great Again, and I will make it my mission to call out the Hypocrisy, Dishonesty, and LIES that are being perpetrated upon the American Public!”

Trump’s comments come after the White House blocked CNN from flying aboard Air Force One Saturday morning, preventing the network from covering the president along with other major outlets. That ban came a week after CNN, MS NOW and Politico were briefly barred from White House access until a federal judge ordered for the Trump administration to reinstate their access days later.