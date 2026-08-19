Trump to Appear on Fixer-Turned-Adversary Michael Cohen’s Podcast

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President Donald Trump is set to appear on a podcast hosted by his former fixer and onetime adversary Michael Cohen, marking an extraordinary reunion between two men whose bitter falling out played out through criminal investigations, congressional testimony and several years of public attacks.

MS NOW reported Wednesday that the interview is scheduled to air Thursday on Cohen’s podcast, “Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen,” citing a White House official who was granted anonymity to discuss plans that had not yet been publicly announced.

The booking marks a striking turn in the relationship between Trump and Cohen, who spent more than a decade working as Trump’s personal attorney and fixer before becoming one of his most vocal critics.

Cohen, who once said he would “take a bullet” for Trump, broke with his former boss amid the federal investigation into hush-money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign. He pleaded guilty in 2018 to multiple federal charges, including campaign finance violations, and received a three-year prison sentence.

He subsequently testified before Congress about his work for Trump and published a tell-all book about his former boss called “Disloyal: A Memoir.”

Cohen also became a key witness in Trump’s New York criminal trial over payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, testifying about his role in the $130,000 payment made to Daniels shortly before the 2016 election. Trump was convicted in 2024 on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

The podcast appearance comes as Trump continues to embrace the medium as an alternative to traditional political interviews. Podcasts played a prominent role in his 2024 presidential campaign, when he appeared on shows hosted by Joe Rogan, Theo Von and others in an effort to reach younger and politically disengaged voters.

Trump has continued to make non-traditional media appearances since returning to the White House, while Cohen has built his own platform around political commentary and his experiences working for Trump.

It was not immediately clear what topics Trump and Cohen will discuss during the interview.

The White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for additional comment.