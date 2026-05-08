Trump Draws Backlash for UFO Disclosure, an ‘Epic Distraction’ From Epstein Files, Iran War and More

President Donald Trump drew unlikely social media backlash Friday after the Pentagon unveiled what it described as never-before-seen UFO files — or classified documentation of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) from the Apollo 11 space mission and elsewhere.

Despite the president’s invitation to “have fun and enjoy!” the release, many critics called the news just another distraction from the Epstein files, the Iran War, the state of the economy and corruption within the administration.

The files were released “in an effort for complete and maximum transparency,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Among the documents released Friday was a transcript from the Apollo 11 moon landing crew’s 1969 debriefing, in which astronaut Buzz Aldrin recounted making “unusual” observations during the mission.

The release also included a transcript from the Apollo 17 lunar mission, in which pilot Ronald Evans described “a few very bright particles” drifting past the spacecraft. Fellow crew member Harrison Schmitt told mission control, “It looks like the Fourth of July out of Ron’s window.”

All of the released files can be viewed here.

The documents concerning UAPs mark the first in a series of planned disclosures that the Defense Department said will be released on a rolling basis. But former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene accused the administration of using the release as a distraction, calling it “‘shiny object’ propaganda.”

“I really don’t care about the UFO files. I just don’t. I’m so sick of the ‘look at the shiny object’ propaganda while they wage foreign wars, let rapist and pedophiles run free and ruin the value of our dollar,” Greene wrote on X.

In another tweet, Greene said: “The most transparent administration in history still hasn’t released all the Epstein files or arrested anyone, but rolled out some UFO files today so you would get so excited that you forgot you are paying over $4.50/gallon because they are fighting another foreign war they said they would no longer fight.”

Greene was among a chorus of social media critics who were not impressed with the release. Echoing the former congresswoman, memes suggesting Trump was using the occasion as yet another distraction from his administration’s handling of the Epstein files circulated rabidly.

“Motherf–ker I don’t give a f-ck about some UFOs, groceries are high, gas is high, electricity bills are high but hey UFO’s f–k outta my face with this bullsh-t,” one X user commented.

Comedian and podcaster Tim Dillon also spoke out against the release saying on his podcast that the Trump administration “wants people to go crazy now.”

“Regardless of whether this is true or not … They’re actually try to terrify you and drive you insane,” he said.

Not all the comments were negative. One person shared that Steven Spielberg, whose new film “Disclosure Day” opens in theaters next month, would be thrilled with the free publicity.

“Happiest person about this? Steven Spielberg. His new UFO/alien movie ‘Disclosure Day’ opens in June,” they wrote under the Department of War’s announcement.

You can see more reactions below:

they're disclosing UFOs before uncensoring the Epstien clients from emails. https://t.co/xJ0wweaWk7 — pokerface 🇨🇦 LUMEN OVERDRIVE MODE (@mddd1zz3) May 8, 2026

Tim Dillon says UFO Disclosure is an attempt by the government to drive people insane and distract from the Iran war and Epstein files pic.twitter.com/nxQZH7SPjw — Red Panda Koala (@RedPandaKoala) May 3, 2026

Motherfucker I don’t give a fuck about some ufo’s, groceries are high, gas is high, electricity bills are high but hey ufo’s fuck outta my face w this bullshit — karon nelson (@nelson_karon) May 8, 2026

Yes anything but the EPSTEIN files? Did Hollywood write this script and act all this out for yall? pic.twitter.com/hCkZ1lYYGZ — him 🇺🇸 (@WXLFDAD) May 8, 2026

Happiest person about this? Steven Spielberg. His new UFO/Alien movie "Disclosure Day" opens in June. pic.twitter.com/M9c6mymZsQ — Jason Krump (@JasonKrump) May 8, 2026