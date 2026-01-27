Home > Media & Platforms > Politics

Trump Revives Foreign-Made Films Tariff Plan, but Promises ‘Low-Interest Bonds’ for LA Production

“I’m going to put tariffs on and we’re going to be doing bonds … for the movie industry,” the president says

Donald Trump
Donald Trump (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Donald Trump revived his push to impose tariffs on foreign-made films to resuscitate Hollywood, while also floating new “low-interest bonds” to boost local production.

“I’m going to be putting tariffs on movies from outside of the country,” the president told The California Post in an interview shared Monday. “If they’re made in Canada, if they’re made in all these places, because Los Angeles has lost the movie industry.”

He added: “And so I’m going to put tariffs on and we’re going to be doing bonds, some bonds, some low-interest bonds, for the movie industry. We’ll bring it back.”

While the president didn’t share specifics with the outlet, he did assure the Post that he knows “a lot of people in that industry,” adding, “And they said, ‘We are dying not to go to Canada, not to go to Australia, not to go to places that take 20 hours on an airplane. … We would love to do it in Los Angeles,’ and I’ll be getting that.”

Trump, Davos
This is not the first time Trump has vowed to take action to make Hollywood “great again,” though, he’s yet to follow through with his plan.

In May, he took to Truth Social and wrote, “The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death.” As he went on, he complained that other countries “are offering all sorts of incentives to draw” filmmakers and studios away from making films stateside.

“This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat,” he added at the time. “It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!”

He expressed a similar sentiment in September, claiming he would would impose “a 100% tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States,” after lamenting that the movie industry had “been stolen” from Hollywood.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a ceremony for the presentation of the Mexican Border Defense Medal in the Oval Office of the White House on December 15, 2025 in Washington, DC
Alyssa Ray

