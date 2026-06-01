Tyler Robinson Hearing Will Be Open to the Public, Judge in Charlie Kirk Murder Case Rules

The preliminary hearing in the murder trial of Tyler Robinson will be open to the public, the judge ruled Monday, denying the accused killer of Charlie Kirk’s request to keep the hearing – and its reportedly volatile evidence and testimony – under seal.

Robinson’s lawyers argued that they didn’t want the public to see evidence or testimony that could later be ruled inadmissable at trial. They had previously lost their bid to have news cameras kicked out of the courtroom.

Prosecutors have said in court filings they plan to present Discord and text messages, a written note, other written or recorded statements and video of the shooting. A group of media outlets opposed the Robinson legal team’s motion to close parts of the hearing, noting such proceedings are routine and are almost always public.

Robinson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for early July, during which prosecutors will lay out their case to proceed with probable cause, which they say is so firmly established that they’re leaving out DNA evidence that will be presented at trial. If convicted of aggravated murder, Robinson could face the death penalty.

He is being held without bail and has not yet entered a plea since surrendering at his hometown sheriff’s office in southern Utah two days after the slaying. Authorities say he confessed to friends and family during that time.

Kirk was killed Sept. 10, 2025, while speaking in front of a large crowd at Utah Valley University. Authorities say Robinson acted alone when he took the single shot from a rooftop, expressing his intentions beforehand in a note to his partner, whom he later texted to confirm that he was, in fact, the shooter.