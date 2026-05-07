White House Says ‘Sick Individual’ Mark Hamill Sharing AI Photo of Trump Dead Promotes More Assassination Attempts

The White House’s Rapid Response team called out Mark Hamill on Thursday for sharing an AI-generated image of President Trump dead in a grave, labeling the “Star Wars” actor a “sick individual.”

“@MarkHamill is one sick individual. These Radical Left lunatics just can’t help themselves,” the Rapid Response team’s official X account posted. “This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President.”

On Wednesday morning, Hamill shared an AI-generated image of Trump lying with his eyes closed in an open grave next to a headstone with his name on it and the dates “1946-2024.” The image also contains the words “If Only,” which Hamill additionally used at the start of his Bluesky post for the image.

“If Only — He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes,” Hamill captioned the image. “Long enough to realize he’ll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore. #don_TheCON”

.@MarkHamill is one sick individual.



These Radical Left lunatics just can’t help themselves.



This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President. pic.twitter.com/daJqcyssm7 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 7, 2026

Hamill has been a staunch critic and opponent of Trump for years. In September 2025, he commented on Trump’s reelection and lamented feeling like he had ended up in the “minority in my own country” in a wide-ranging interview on “WTF With Marc Maron.”

“It’s one thing for him to have sneaked by the first time — when he got reelected, that’s on us,” Hamill said. “That’s where I’m really ashamed of — because I always thought there are more decent Americans, honest Americans than there are others. And it proved I was wrong. I’m in the minority in my own country.”

His latest remarks come just a week after Trump-appointed Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche announced he was bringing another round of criminal charges against former FBI Director James Comey for posting an Instagram photo last year of seashells spelling “8647,” which Trump’s defenders interpreted as a call for the killing of the president.

Hamill’s Bluesky rant against Trump also comes fewer than two weeks after this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, which was interrupted by a shooter who attempted to assassinate Trump.