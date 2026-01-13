Apple TV Boasts New Record for Monthly Engagement With 36% Increase in Viewership

Apple TV broke its previous viewership record in December with total hours viewed up 36% year-over-year.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, announced in a memo Monday that the tech giant’s services turned out a “record-breaking year” in 2025 across Apple Music, Pay, TV, News and iCloud.

The Apple TV record break comes alongside the release of what the streamer called its “biggest series to date” “Pluribus,” the Peanuts classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas’” debut on the streamer and the global streaming debut of “F1.”

“This milestone was fueled by robust audience growth across Europe and Latin America, continued expansion in the U.S.,” the memo read. “The landmark year was propelled by Apple’s summer blockbuster F1 — the No. 1 movie at the global box office, the top film on Apple TV, and the highest-grossing sports movie of all time — as well as the premiere of Apple TV’s biggest series to date, the widely acclaimed ‘Pluribus.’”

“The Studio” also broke records for the streamer in 2025, making history at the Emmy Awards as the most-awarded freshman comedy. The company’s sci-fi series “Severance” was also the most-awarded drama last year.

“As we look ahead, we’ll continue to bring innovation and intelligent enhancements to Apple services, always guided by our commitment to privacy and a phenomenal customer experience,” Cue wrote in the memo.

Despite boasts of record viewership, Apple has not released any public subscriber metrics or viewership numbers. The company also noted that Apple Music set records in both listenership and new subscribers without breaking out either metric.

Some innovations to come for the streamer include a live sports collaboration with Major League Soccer. The platform has also expanded its relationship with Formula 1, signing a five-year agreement with the league to stream every F1 race exclusively to Apple TV in the United States.