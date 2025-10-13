Apple TV+ Is Now Just Apple TV in Quiet Rebrand

Apple TV+ is rebranding itself, with the streaming service now being simply referred to as Apple TV.

“Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity,” the tech giant said in a Monday press release for the debut of the Apple Original film “F1” on the service. “Ahead of its global streaming debut on Apple TV, the film continues to be available for purchase on participating digital platforms, including the Apple TV app, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango at Home and more.”

It goes on to note that Apple TV is available in over 100 countries and regions and over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles. The service is also available at tv.apple.com.

An Apple TV spokesperson did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

The name change comes after Apple TV hiked its price to $12.99 per month in August.

At the time, the tech giant said that the increase was due to the expansion of its library of programming since its launch back in 2019, including dramas, sci-fi, feel-good comedies and live sports, all ad-free.

Customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free for a limited time.

The Information previously reported that Apple is losing $1 billion annually on the streaming service and had around 45 million subscribers back in March.

Apple does not break out the service’s performance in its earnings reports. Instead, Apple TV+ is lumped into the results of its Services division, which grew 13% to a record $27.4 billion in net sales during its third quarter of 2025.

In addition to Apple TV+, the segment’s results include Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple News+, Apple Music and iCloud. Apple has over 1 billion paid subscriptions across its Services division.