Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ to Stream Globally on Apple TV in December

“F1,” will make its global streaming debut on Apple TV Friday, Dec. 12, Apple Original Films announced on Monday.

The film has the distinction of being the highest grossing sports film of all time. The film stars Brad Pitt and was directed by “Top Gun: Maverick” maestro Joe Kosinski.

“F1” has broken several records, opening at No. 1 and garnering $629 million worldwide. Additionally, “F1” is this year’s highest grossing original film and the biggest opening for an original live action film domestically in the last five years, as well as Pitt’s highest grossing movie to date.

“It’s been thrilling to see audiences around the world embrace ‘F1’ in theaters,” producer Jerry Bruckheimer said in a statement. “Now, we’re beyond excited to bring this exhilarating, cinematic ride to fans everywhere through Apple TV’s unparalleled global reach. Partnering with Apple and Formula 1 has been an incredible journey, and we’re proud that even more viewers, from every corner of the world, will get to experience the heart-pounding action and passion that defines ‘F1.’”

The official synopsis is as follows: Dubbed “the greatest that never was,” Sonny Hayes (Pitt) was FORMULA 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate, Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling FORMULA 1 team that is on the verge of collapse.

Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to FORMULA 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team’s hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in FORMULA 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition — and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.

“F1” also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies and Kim Bodnia and was notably shot during actual Grand Prix weekends. The film is produced by Bruckheimer, Kosinski, seven-time FORMULA 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Chad Oman.

Kosinski directs the film from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger, story by Kosinski and Kruger. The film is executive produced by Daniel Lupi.