Apple TV+ Hikes Price to $12.99 Per Month

Apple TV+ is hiking its price by $3 to $12.99 per month in the U.S., the tech giant announced on Thursday.

The move, which will also impact select international markets, takes effect on Thursday for new customers, while existing subscribers will see the new price within 30 days of their next renewal date.

The company previously raised the price from $6.99 to $9.99 per month in 2023 and from its $4.99 per month launch price to $6.99 per month in 2022. Apple TV+ initially launched in 2019.

The price of an annual Apple TV+ subscription remains unchanged, as does pricing for the company’s Apple One bundle.

In a statement, Apple TV+ said it was raising prices due to the expansion of its library of programming since launch, including dramas, sci-fi, feel-good comedies and live sports, all ad-free.

Upcoming programming includes series such as “The Morning Show” Season 4 on Sept. 17, “Slow Horses” Season 5 on Sept. 24 and Vince Gilligan’s “Pluribus” on Nov. 7, as well as films like “Highest 2 Lowest” on Sept. 5 and “The Lost Bus” on Oct. 3.

It is also home to shows like “Severance,” which scored 27 Emmy nominations this year, and “The Studio,” which became the most-nominated freshman comedy ever with 23 Emmy nominations.

The latest price increase follows a report by The Information that Apple is losing $1 billion annually on the streaming service. The outlet reported that it had 45 million subscribers back in March.

Apple does not break out the service’s performance in its earnings reports. Instead, Apple TV+ is lumped into the results of its Services division, which grew 13% to a record $27.4 billion in net sales during its third quarter of 2025.

In addition to Apple TV+, the segment’s results include Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple News+, Apple Music and iCloud. Apple has over 1 billion paid subscriptions across its Services division.