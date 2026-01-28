‘Bluey,’ ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Among Nielsen’s Most-Watched Streaming Titles of 2025

“Bluey,” “Stranger Things” and “KPop Demon Hunters” are among the TV shows and movies highlighted as Nielsen‘s most-watched streaming titles of 2025.

Beloved children’s program “Bluey” stood out as the most-watched streaming program, both overall and among acquired programming, as it racked up a whopping 45.20 billion streaming minutes on Disney+, per Nielsen’s annual ARTEY Awards.

“Stranger Things” wasn’t too far behind “Bluey” as the sci-fi series, which concluded its five-season run last year, logged 39.95 billion minutes on Netflix, becoming the most-watched original streaming show of 2025. Notably, fan-favorite “Grey’s Anatomy” outpaced “Stranger Things” with an impressive 40.92 billion streaming minutes, ranking as both the No. 2 most-watched overall and acquired title.

Unsurprisingly, “KPop Demon Hunters” was the top kids movie of the year with 20.55 billion streaming minutes logged on Netflix, doubling that of its closest competitor, “Moana 2,” which scored 9.43 million minutes on Disney+. When it came to a more general audience, Netflix’s “Happy Gilmore 2” took the cake with 7.1 billion minutes.

As far as new series go, “The Pitt” emerged as the most-streamed new original drama series with 11.4 billion minutes logged on HBO Max, while Netflix’s “Running Point” took the title for comedy series with 5.1 billion minutes logged in 2025. And, as expected, Diddy documentary “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” became the most-watched unscripted original show with 4.8 billion views on Netflix.

Nielsen also named Seth MacFarlane as the streaming icon of the year, with his projects — which include “Family Guy,” “American Dad!,” “The Naked Gun,” “The Orville” and the “Ted” franchise, among others — racking up over 60 billion minutes across Hulu, Peacock and Netflix.

“I want to thank Nielsen for this Streaming Icon Award,” MacFarlane said of the achievement “It’s a high honor to receive the first prize in show business that isn’t determined by quality.”

As for other TV hits, while other acquired favorites like “NCIS,” “Spongebob Squareparents,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy” made their way into the overall top 10 most-watched streaming programs, the streaming originals list saw Netflix tentpole favorites “Squid Game” and “Wednesday” have an impressive showing with 22.41 billion and 20 billion viewing minutes in the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively, behind “Stranger Things.”

Paramount+’s “Landman” and Prime Video’s “Reacher” were next on the originals list with 18.88 billion minutes and 15.64 billion viewing minutes, respectively. Notably, two unscripted series made it into the streaming originals top 10, with Peacock’s “Love Island USA” nabbing 13.46 billion minutes while Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” logged 12.5 billion minutes.