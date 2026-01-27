‘Skyscraper Live’ Reaches 6.2 Million Views on Netflix, Putting It Behind ‘His & Hers’ and ‘Seven Dials’

Netflix’s heart-stopping “Skyscraper Live” drew a notable audience for Netflix, with 6.2 million views flooding in on Saturday and Sunday.

The event, which faced a one-day postponement due to weather conditions, was Netflix’s third most-watched TV program during the week of Jan. 19. Ahead of “Skyscraper Live” was “His & Hers,” which remained No. 1 on the list for the third week in a row with an additional 17.2 million views, and “Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials,” which saw 8.7 million views during the week in question.

The third place “Skyscraper Live” was followed by the figure skating teen drama “Finding Her Edge,” which scored 5.5 million views and came in fourth place. The fifth place spot was secured by “Stranger Things” Season 5 with 3.7 million views. This marks the season’s ninth week on Netflix’s Top 10 English-language list.

Though “His & Hers” was the most-watched show of the week, it wasn’t the most-watched title. That honor belongs to Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s “The Rip,” a suspenseful thriller about a Tactical Narcotics Team, which saw 40.4 million views during the week in question. For the second week in a row, “The Rip” led Netflix’s list of the most-watched English-language movies and landed on the Top 10 list across 93 countries.

“The Rip” was followed by “Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart,” a true crime documentary about Smart’s kidnapping in 2002 at the hands of Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee. During its first week, the doc saw 15.9 million views. The 2021 James Bond film starring Daniel Craig “No Time to Die” came in third place, scoring 9.6 million views. It was followed by the Netflix romantic comedy “People We Meet on Vacation” (9.3 million views) and the animated kids movie “KPop Demon Hunters” (7 million views).

This is the 32nd week in a row that Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans’ mega hit has appeared on Netflix’s English-language film list. “KPop Demon Hunters” is far and away the most watched Netflix title ever. It secured 325 million views in its first 91 days, roughly 60 million views than the second most-watched title, the first season of “Squid Game.”

The third most-watched category of the week was the non-English language shows list, which was led by the Korean rom-com “Can This Love Be Translated?” (9 million views). Season 5 of the Korean reality competition show “Single’s Inferno” came in second place with 4.6 million views, and the Indian crime drama “Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web” came in third place with 3.9 million views. The third season of the anime “Jujutsu Kaisen” (2.2 million views), and the Korean rom-com “No Tail to Tell (2 million views) rounded out the five most-watched on the list.

Last but certainly not least was Netflix’s non-English language film list, which was topped by the Indian Hindi-language movie “Tere Ishk Mein.” The romantic drama saw 3.8 million views during the week. That was followed by the Italian drama “The Big Fake” (3.1 million views), the Saudi Arabian thriller “From the Ashes: The Pit” (1.6 million views), the Korean sci-fi disaster flick “The Great Flood” (1.4 million views) and the Indian Bollywood movie “Haq” (1.2 million views).

More to come …