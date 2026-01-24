Alex Honnold and Netflix Postpone ‘Skyscraper Live’ One Day, Citing Taipei Weather

“Safety remains our top priority, and we appreciate your understanding,” a spokesperson for the streamer says of the move to Saturday

Alex Honnold during the "Free Solo" London Premiere on Dec. 11, 2018 (David M. Benett/Getty Images)
Netflix has postponed its “Skyscraper Live” event, in which Alex Honnold was set free-climb one of the tallest buildings in the world Taipei 101, due to unprecedented weather conditions.

“Due to weather, we are unable to proceed with today’s #SkyscraperLIVE event,” a Netflix spokesperson said. “It has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT. Safety remains our top priority, and we appreciate your understanding.”

Professional climber Honnold was set to free-climb the skyscraper in Taiwan. He will have no ropes or harnesses attached, no safety nets to land in. Honnold was the subject of the 2018 biographical documentary “Free Solo,” which won a BAFTA and an Academy Award.

