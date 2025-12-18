Netflix Taps ESPN’s Elle Duncan as First Sports Anchor in Multiyear Deal

Netflix has signed ESPN’s Elle Duncan as its first sports anchor. As part of her multiyear deal, she will lead on-air coverage for Netflix Sports across the streamer’s diverse portfolio of growing sports coverage.

Her first on-air hosting gig will be in early 2026 with “Skyscraper Live,” where free solo climber Alex Honnold will attempt to scale Taipei 101, the tallest building in Taiwan.

“Joining Netflix feels like being invited to an already legendary party and somehow getting handed the aux cord!” Duncan said. “For a lifelong utility player, a multisport assignment is a full-circle moment, and being trusted with something this one-of-a-kind feels incredibly special and surreal. I’m bringing boundless energy, storytelling and bad puns no one asked for but will be subjected to anyway.”

“Also, I was told this fast-tracks my kids to meeting the KPop Demon Hunters, so … win-win,” she added.

Duncan comes from ESPN, known for her work on “SportsCenter,” “College GameDay” and “WNBA Countdown.” She specifically covered college and professional basketball, hosting “College GameDay” for women’s basketball across the country.

Netflix has expanded its sports portfolio signing deals with the NFL, MLB, the Women’s World Cup, WWE, FIFA and more, so Duncan’s coverage slate will be diverse.

“Elle Duncan’s proven ability to seamlessly move between hard-hitting sports analysis and warm, personality-driven cultural hosting makes her a perfect fit at Netflix,” Gabe Spitzer, vice president of sports at Netflix, said. “She immediately adds credibility and familiar star power to our global programming slate.”

The television host started her career in Atlanta, as an anchor for NESN and spending six years as an Atlanta Hawks sideline reporter. She joined ESPN in 2016, where she hosted the 6 p.m. ET edition of “SportsCenter” and held key roles across college and professional basketball. Her final “SportsCenter” appearance was Tuesday.