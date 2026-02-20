‘Bridgerton’ Has Made Over $350 Million in Streaming Revenue for Netflix So Far | Charts

“Bridgerton” has become one of Netflix’s most valuable franchises. Audience demand for the show following the first batch of episodes in Season 4 suggests that momentum has been building, which is a positive signal ahead of Season 4 Part 2, set to premiere Feb. 26.

Season 4 peaked at 230 times the average series demand in the U.S. eight days after its Jan. 28 release. That surpasses the previous franchise high of just over 200x, which occurred three days after Season 3 premiered. In franchise terms, that’s significant. “Bridgerton” is demonstrating compounding audience equity with each installment reinforcing the next.

These aren’t simply vanity metrics. Performance like this translates directly into platform economics. Through the third quarter, Parrot Analytics’ Streaming Economics model calculates that the “Bridgerton” franchise (including the “Queen Charlotte” spinoff) has generated more than $350 million in streaming revenue for Netflix in the US and Canada.

Specifically, the franchise has driven an estimated 1.7 million subscriber acquisitions for Netflix globally in the same time. That figure underscores “Bridgerton”s role as a subscriber growth engine.

While “Bridgerton” excels at bringing in new subscribers, the tactical decision to split recent seasons into multiple parts ensures that anyone signing up for the latest season will have to stick around for at least two months to see how things play out. Keeping churn to a minimum for these sign-ups beyond two months may be trickier but, stretching each new season of “Bridgerton” over two months gives Netflix more time to prove its value to subscribers.

The franchise’s broader expansion strategy also deserves attention. While 2023’s limited series “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” did not match the core series in absolute financial returns, it helped expand the franchise audience in a few different ways.

First, it broadened the demographic footprint of the franchise. The audience for “Queen Charlotte” skewed older than that of the flagship series. Second, it expanded the franchise’s geographic reach.

In its first month, “Queen Charlotte” showed strong performance not only in markets that had high demand for the original series like the U.S. and U.K., but also across growth markets. Among the show’s 10 highest-demand countries were Brazil, South Africa, the Philippines and India, regions where Netflix continues to prioritize subscriber expansion.

In other words, “Queen Charlotte” was less about maximizing short-term revenue and more about strengthening the long-term franchise ecosystem.

The core series drives outsized subscriber acquisition and revenue in major markets. The spinoff extends demographic and geographic reach. A staggered release schedule sustains engagement curves beyond premiere week. And each installment reinforces the franchise’s cultural footprint.

With the last part of Season 4 around the corner, Netflix is not simply releasing more episodes, it is activating one of its most efficient IP assets. For Netflix, “Bridgerton” is no longer just prestige escapism. It is a measurable, multi-hundred-million-dollar franchise with proven ability to scale.