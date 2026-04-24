Clavicular Kicked Off YouTube for ‘Severe or Repeated Violations’ to Streaming Guidelines

Streamer and “looksmaxxing” influencer Braden “Clavicular” Peters was kicked off YouTube a second time on Thursday, sharing in a plea to fans that his two channels @LiveWithClav and @ClavLooksmax were no longer active.

“Very sad news this morning. My YouTube channels @LiveWithClav & @ClavLooksmax were terminated this morning with no warning or explanation,” Peters wroter in an X post. “The channels consisted of livestream VODs and free courses created by me to help empower young men to be the best versions of themselves.”

While the creator, who just nine days ago experienced a drug overdose on camera while livestreaming, said that the move came with no explanation, the screenshot he shared with the news included the email notice he received with the termination:

“We have reviewed your content and found severe or repeated violations of our Community Guidelines,” the notice from YouTube read. “Because of this, we have removed your channel from YouTube.”

In a statement to media, a spokesperson for YouTube explained that Thursday’s terminations were a further enforcement of Peters’ November 2025 removal from tech platform.

“We terminated the creator’s original channel back in November 2025,” a YouTube rep said. “We removed these additional channels under our terms of service, which prohibit creating new channels after a termination.”

That initial termination was due to the streamer’s channel “facilitating access to websites that violate the platform’s illegal or regulated goods or services policies.”

“Me and my team worked hard to ensure we followed YouTube’s TOS very strictly, blurring out all inapproriate language and sensitive topics,” Peters maintained in his Thursday tweet. “Could you please help in recovering my accounts?”

Very sad news this morning. My YouTube channels @ LiveWithClav & @ ClavLooksmax were terminated this morning with no warning or explanation. The channels consisted of livestream VODs and free courses created by me to help empower young men to be the best versions of themselves.… pic.twitter.com/mcTbfFOCFy — Clavicular (@Clavicular0) April 23, 2026

TheWrap just reported on Peters’ apparently overnight rise to fame just last month, breaking down the popular — and increasingly divisive — 20-year-old streamer’s “looksmaxxing” practice (where young men maximize their physical appearance, sometimes through extreme measures) and viral success through strategic clipping.

And while he’s scored profiles in the New York Times and GQ, walked the runway during New York Fashion Week, inspired waves of thinkpieces and even got lampooned by “Saturday Night Live,” recent weeks have seen the young creator navigating rough waters. He notably walked off of a “60 Minutes Australia” interview after fielding questions about his ties to the incel community, and just nine days ago overdosed on livestream.

“I ain’t going to be doing any more substances for a little while, hopefully forever,” Peters said on a YouTube livestream after recovering from the incident. “That means I can’t really IRL stream anymore, so that’s the thing. I really can’t IRL stream ’cause as you guys know I’m quite brutal without that. So I think I have to figure something else out. I have to figure out a new method. Either practice mogging sober or just find a new form of content. I don’t know. It’s f–king done for.”