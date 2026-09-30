CNN Taps Pamela Brown for New Women’s Health Streaming Series

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CNN is expanding its streaming lineup with “Body Language by CNN,” a new original series hosted by “The Situation Room” co-anchor Pamela Brown.

Focused on women’s health, the eight-episode series will premiere Thursday, Oct. 8 exclusively for CNN All Access subscribers, with its first four episodes dropping at launch and another four arriving in November, the network announced Wednesday.

“Body Language” will explore health issues affecting women at different stages of their lives, with Brown speaking to doctors, experts and patients about topics including perimenopause, egg freezing, GLP-1 medications, Alzheimer’s disease and postpartum health.

The series was inspired in part by Brown’s own experience with postpartum obsessive-compulsive disorder following the birth of her second child.

Among the first four episodes, Brown will examine the growing use of GLP-1 medications, the physical and emotional effects of perimenopause and the decisions women face around fertility and egg freezing. Later episodes will turn to breast cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and other health issues.

“Women’s health issues have historically been underfunded, understudied and under-discussed,” Brown said in announcing the series. “I want women to feel seen, heard and empowered to advocate for themselves.”

Brown, who also serves as CNN’s chief investigative correspondent, will explore breast cancer and other health issues over the course of the series.

The show is the latest addition to CNN’s All Access subscription offering as the network continues building out its direct-to-consumer business under chairman and CEO Mark Thompson.

CNN launched the streaming service in October 2025, giving subscribers access to its live domestic feed alongside on-demand programming and a library of CNN original series and films. The service marked CNN’s latest effort to build a streaming business following the short-lived CNN+ and its subsequent live-news offering on Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max.