MS NOW Brings Live Channel to Roku, Apple TV and Other Streamers Ahead of Midterms

MS NOW is bringing its live television channel to Roku, Apple TV and other connected-TV platforms, allowing viewers to watch the network on television without a cable subscription for the first time, just one day before the midterm elections.
Beginning Monday, the network’s $7.99-a-month membership will offer access to its 24-hour live feed and full episodes on demand across Roku, Apple TV, Samsung, Google TV and Amazon Fire TV, MS NOW announced. The rollout follows the September launch of its direct-to-consumer membership, which initially made live television available through web and mobile platforms.
The move gives parent company Versant another way to reach viewers as the traditional pay-TV business continues to decline. This makes the programming accessible to customers who pay MS NOW directly, rather than requiring them to subscribe through a cable or satellite provider.
MS NOW has historically relied on pay-TV distributors to reach viewers. The network already had connected-TV apps that allowed eligible cable subscribers to sign in with their provider credentials, but the new offering extends live access to customers paying MS NOW directly. It also makes the membership a more practical alternative for viewers who have dropped traditional television service but still want access to the network’s full linear schedule.
Membership costs $7.99 monthly or $79.99 annually, with new subscribers eligible for 30% off their first year of an annual subscription through Nov. 17. Existing pay-TV customers can continue accessing the live channel through the app using credentials from participating providers.
The connected-TV experience will initially lack some of the interactive features available through MS NOW’s web and mobile membership. Member-exclusive series, twice-daily live Q&As with journalists and live events are scheduled to arrive on those platforms in the first quarter of 2027.