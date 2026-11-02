Home > Media & Platforms > Streaming

MS NOW Brings Live Channel to Roku, Apple TV and Other Streamers Ahead of Midterms

Versant targets cord-cutters with the news network’s $7.99-a-month live TV offering, no cable subscription required

MS NOW Membership hosts
Credit: MS NOW
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

MS NOW is bringing its live television channel to Roku, Apple TV and other connected-TV platforms, allowing viewers to watch the network on television without a cable subscription for the first time, just one day before the midterm elections.

Beginning Monday, the network’s $7.99-a-month membership will offer access to its 24-hour live feed and full episodes on demand across Roku, Apple TV, Samsung, Google TV and Amazon Fire TV, MS NOW announced. The rollout follows the September launch of its direct-to-consumer membership, which initially made live television available through web and mobile platforms.

The move gives parent company Versant another way to reach viewers as the traditional pay-TV business continues to decline. This makes the programming accessible to customers who pay MS NOW directly, rather than requiring them to subscribe through a cable or satellite provider.

Paula Reid attends the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
Read Next
MS NOW Hires CNN Veteran Paula Reid as Chief White House Reporter

MS NOW has historically relied on pay-TV distributors to reach viewers. The network already had connected-TV apps that allowed eligible cable subscribers to sign in with their provider credentials, but the new offering extends live access to customers paying MS NOW directly. It also makes the membership a more practical alternative for viewers who have dropped traditional television service but still want access to the network’s full linear schedule.

Membership costs $7.99 monthly or $79.99 annually, with new subscribers eligible for 30% off their first year of an annual subscription through Nov. 17. Existing pay-TV customers can continue accessing the live channel through the app using credentials from participating providers.

The connected-TV experience will initially lack some of the interactive features available through MS NOW’s web and mobile membership. Member-exclusive series, twice-daily live Q&As with journalists and live events are scheduled to arrive on those platforms in the first quarter of 2027.

Nicolle Wallace on "Deadline White House" (YouTube/MS NOW)
Read Next
Nicolle Wallace Blasts Trump's MS NOW White House Ban: 'Authoritarian in Nature'

A.J. Katz

A.J. Katz is Media Editor at TheWrap covering the business of television, print, digital and social media. He previously spent eight years at Adweek, leading coverage of the television news industry. He later served as editor-in-chief of LateNighter before joining MS NOW in audience strategy and program research.

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments