MS NOW Brings Live Channel to Roku, Apple TV and Other Streamers Ahead of Midterms

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MS NOW is bringing its live television channel to Roku, Apple TV and other connected-TV platforms, allowing viewers to watch the network on television without a cable subscription for the first time, just one day before the midterm elections.

Beginning Monday, the network’s $7.99-a-month membership will offer access to its 24-hour live feed and full episodes on demand across Roku, Apple TV, Samsung, Google TV and Amazon Fire TV, MS NOW announced. The rollout follows the September launch of its direct-to-consumer membership, which initially made live television available through web and mobile platforms.