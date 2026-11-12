Netflix’s Natalee Holloway Doc Tops ‘Tulsa King,’ ‘MobLand’ in Streaming | Charts

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The Samba Weekly Wrap Report streaming chart is awash in crime this week, with both true-crime investigations and the exploits of fictionalized organized crime families accounting for our top three.

“Taken: Natalee Holloway” debuts at the top of the chart this week, as Netflix once again captures a big audience with its true crime documentary programming. The three-episode series investigates the 2005 disappearance of recent high school grad Natalee Holloway and her mother’s subsequent quest for justice.

This is Netflix’s sixth title to top the chart in the past seven weeks, with seven different titles rising to the top. The only non-Netflix program to reach No. 1 in that timeframe is “Tulsa King,” the Sylvester Stallone-led Paramount+ series about a mobster who sets up shop in Oklahoma. After breaking through two weeks ago, the series remains lodged in second place once again.

“Tulsa Kina” is followed by a different Paramount+ take on organized crime in “MobLand.” While the series also focuses on a crime family, the action is set in North London this time around. After falling off the chart a few weeks ago, “MobLand” has come back strong, and this week’s placement is its highest yet.

The Samba streaming charts for Nov. 2-8

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

Netflix has a solid grip on the rest of the chart, owning six of the seven remaining spots. That starts with “Love is Blind,” holding steady in fourth. The 11th season of the popular dating show ended on November 8 with its reunion episode.

We get our first taste of holiday programming in fifth place with “A Dog’s Perfect Christmas.” The Netflix film, an adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name, got a headstart on the season and found an eager audience.

That’s followed by the romcom series “Nobody Wants This,” also on Netflix. While down three spots this week, the show has had a strong showing since returning for its third season, reaching as high as third last week.

“Nocturne,” in seventh, breaks up the Netflix block. The Apple TV crime drama makes its chart debut this week, after airing its third episode.

Back over to Netflix for the rest of the chart. “The Great British Baking Show” returns to the chart this week, climbing up to seventh. Meanwhile, last week’s No, 1, “The One About Matthew Perry,” slides all the way to ninth.

Closing out the streaming chart is “Collision Course,” a Spanish-language bank robbery flick that debuts in 10th place.

Samba linear chart Nov. 2-8

Turning the dial to linear, “Dancing with the Stars” tops the chart this week. The resurgent dance competition has been buoyed by middle-aged audiences cheering for actress Julia Stiles, but as previewed in last week’s Wrap Report, Stiles and partner Ezra Sosa were sent home after the November 2 episode, which is measured on this week’s chart. We’ll see if “Dancing” can still reign supreme without its millennial queen.

Although, things could be looking good for “Dancing With the Stars,” as its primary competitor, “The Voice,” continues to struggle this season. Usually a perennial Fall favorite, NBC’s singing competition is eighth this week, behind three episodes each of “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!”

ABC’s “9-1-1” is the lone scripted series in the linear Top 10 this week, fittingly coming in ninth.

We sign off this week with “Saturday Night Live,” hosted by comedian and actor Druski.