Netflix to Stream ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ ‘Watson’ in Paramount Licensing Deal

As Netflix and Paramount battle over who wins Warner Bros. Discovery, the two are shaking hands on a content licensing deal that will bring roughly 20 Paramount TV shows to the megastreamer.

Netflix will stream “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Watson” and “Seal Team” in the U.S. and international territories, and will stream “Matlock” and “King of Queens” in international territories as part of the content licensing deal, which Netflix announced in its earnings report on Tuesday.

Additionally, Netflix will add live-action Universal movies to its library much sooner than anticipated — starting this month. While Netflix has a longstanding deal to stream Universal animated films, live-action movies weren’t expected on the streamer until 2027.

Universal live-action movies will arrive on Netflix no later than eight months after their initial theatrical release, per the prior announcement.

The addition of the Paramount shows is a surprise given the contentious relationship between the two companies over the battle for Warner Bros., and since Taylor Sheridan’s “Mayor of Kingstown” is a hit on Paramount+, although Sheridan’s series was recently canceled, with the show’s upcoming fifth season serving as its last.

Netflix declined to reveal which other Paramount shows would be coming to the streamer.

These licensing deals with Paramount and Universal come on the heels of last week’s groundbreaking news that Sony’s movies will be streaming on Netflix worldwide from now on.

The deals ensure that Netflix’s library is chock-full of popular films and shows as the streamer aims to gobble up Warner Bros. and add its movies to its stable as well.