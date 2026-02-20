Robert De Niro Warns There’s ‘No Way’ Trump Ends 2nd Term in 2028 Without a Fight: ‘It’s Up to the People’ | Exclusive Video

Robert De Niro warned MS NOW anchor Nicolle Wallace that President Donald Trump will not go willingly at the conclusion of his second term.

“He will never leave,” De Niro told Wallace in an exclusive “The Best People” clip obtained by TheWrap. “We have to make him leave. He jokes now about nationalizing the elections. He’s not joking. We’ve seen enough already.”

The Academy Award winner will appear on the anchor’s podcast Monday, but the exclusive video sees De Niro questioning Wallace’s claim that he will be gone in three years.

Trump has teased that he has not ruled out seeking a third term as president, despite the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution which prohibits this action. De Niro told Wallace that Americans should believe he means what he says.

“Let’s not kid ourselves,” he added. “He will not leave. It’s up to us to get rid of him.”

Watch the clip here:

Wallace clarified though what this assumption means for the midterms coming up later this year. She questioned whether or not the results will be respected.

The “Casino” actor responded that Trump will attempt to disrupt the midterm elections, so it is up to American citizens to ensure safe elections going forward.

This response comes as Trump claimed he wanted to federalize all elections earlier this month. The president told former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino on a podcast in Febuary that the Republicans should “take over voting” and “nationalize” it, which would in turn give the Trump Administration more control over the voting process.

“We have to make sure that like what he’s trying now, that all the polling places have people that can come there safely,” De Niro said. “That might mean citizens on the other side.”

“Peaceful organization,” Wallace clarified.

“It’s up to the people,” De Niro concluded.

The “Goodfellas” actor’s episode of “The Best People with Nicolle Wallace” will be available to stream on Monday.