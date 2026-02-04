Stephen Colbert Warns Trump Has Reached the ‘Rigging Elections Phase of Fascism’ | Video

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert warned his viewers Tuesday night that America has reached the “rigging elections phase of fascism,” after President Trump voiced his support for nationalized voting in the United States.

“Usually the second act of this show is a little less political, a little lighter,” Colbert informed his in-studio audience at the top of the post-monologue segment. “But tonight’s a little more political, a little light-ing democracy on fire.” To explain the unusual decision, Colbert pointed to recent comments by Trump in which the president not only called for nationalized voting during America’s next elections but also insisted, again, that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him.

“My God, 2020 is six years ago! They recounted the ballots twice! You lost both times and you are currently president again,” he exclaimed in response. “Let it go! You can’t change the past! You can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube or the juice back in Rudy [Giuliani’s] skull.” As for the president’s nationalized voting calls, Colbert asked his announcer to tell Americans “what they’ve won” by reaching another fascistic milestone.

“A dystopian future ruled by a permanent omniscient cadre of AI-enhanced tech-oligarchs — and a dinette set from Broyhill,” his announcer replied. You can watch the full CBS segment yourself below.

Earlier in the night, Colbert spent part of his monologue hyping up the 2026 Super Bowl this weekend and touching on the MAGA-led controversy surrounding Bad Bunny‘s role as halftime performer. The “Late Show” host cited a comment made recently by an anonymous NFL player who said that he believes the Super Bowl’s musical act should always be American.

“I agree, and I bet Bad Bunny agrees, too, because he’s an American,” Colbert noted. “He is from Puerto Rico, which is part of the United States.” Fortunately for those upset about Bad Bunny’s forthcoming Super Bowl spotlight, Colbert shared the news that a group of conservative musicians, led by Kid Rock, are preparing to host their own “All American Halftime Show” on Sunday as well.

“Kid’s not rocking this one alone. He’ll be joined by country singers Brantley Gilbert, Gabby Barrett and Lee Brice… Powerhouse lineup,” he sarcastically said. “Also appearing are Gary Lee Grant, Gilby Brantlet, Dilly Barrett, Tandy Breitbart, Billy Gidley and Baby Bilbo — exciting!”

“If you want to attend this alternate halftime show, you can’t, because it is unclear what venue will host, which I believe is fitting because Kid Rock is often unclear what venue he’s in,” the comedian continued. “They have announced the event will be available to stream on the actual, real platforms TBN, DW+, Charge and Rumble. Also, they’re negotiating to stream on Crunch, Crumble, Hunkle, Krampus… and Paramount+.”