‘Strip Law’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Voices the Characters in Netflix’s New Animated Comedy?

Netflix’s newest adult animated series, “Strip Law,” brings together an ensemble cast of Hollywood stars to play a group of wacky lawyers working on the Las Vegas Strip.

“Strip Law,” created by and executive produced by Cullen Crawford — an alum of “The Stephen Colbert Show” — focuses on lead character Lincoln Gumb, an attorney doing his best to score a victory in the courtroom.

By his side are a strange array of personalities that color the show with hilarious comedy, quirky storylines, and who keep the courtroom functioning as a circus.

Check out the cast and character guide below.