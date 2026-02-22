Home > Media & Platforms > Streaming

‘Strip Law’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Voices the Characters in Netflix’s New Animated Comedy?

Here’s everyone who stars in the streamer’s new wacky comedy about a group of lawyers in Las Vegas

"Strip Law" (Netflix)
Netflix’s newest adult animated series, “Strip Law,” brings together an ensemble cast of Hollywood stars to play a group of wacky lawyers working on the Las Vegas Strip.

“Strip Law,” created by and executive produced by Cullen Crawford — an alum of “The Stephen Colbert Show” — focuses on lead character Lincoln Gumb, an attorney doing his best to score a victory in the courtroom.

By his side are a strange array of personalities that color the show with hilarious comedy, quirky storylines, and who keep the courtroom functioning as a circus.

Check out the cast and character guide below.

Adam Scott, Adam Scott as Lincoln Gumb (Getty Images, Netflix)
Adam Scott as Lincoln Gumb

Adam Scott comes in as Lincoln Gumb, a Las Vegas-based lawyer who struggles to win cases. However, things start to turn around for him when he collabs with Sheila, who brings some unique magic to his practice.

Scott best-known previous roles include “Severance,” “Parks & Recreation,” “Step Brothers,” “Big Little Lies” and more.

Janelle James, Janelle James as Sheila Flambé (Getty Images, Netflix)
Janelle James as Sheila Flambé 

Janelle James stars as Sheila Flambé stars as Sheila, a quirky magician who helps reimagine Lincoln’s style in the courtroom.

James can also be seen in “Abbott Elementary,” “One of Them Days,” “Super Duper Bunny League” and more.

Stephen Root, Stephen Root as Glem Blorchman (Getty Images, Netflix)
Stephen Root as Glem Blorchman

Stephen Root plays Glem Blorchman, a controversial, careless and sloppy veteran attorney, who’s been disbarred on a number of occasions.

Root can be seen in “Office Space,” “Barry,” “Dodgeball,” “Playdate,” “King of the Hill” and more.

Keith David (Getty Images)
Keith David as Steve Nichols

 Keith David stars as Steve Nichols, a rival attorney of Lincoln.

David can also be seen in “Greenleaf,” “The Princess and the Frog,” “The Lowdown,” “Barbershop” and more.

Shannon Gisela, Shannon Gisela as Irene Gumb (Getty Images, Netflix)
Shannon Gisela as Irene Gumb

Shannon Gisela stars as Irene Gumb, Lincoln’s fiery teenage niece and his firm’s in-house investigator.

Gisela can also be seen in “Her Study of a Killer,” “Movie Night,” “Pizza Girl” and more.

Joel McHale, Joel McHale as Pringus (Getty Images, Netflix)
Joel McHale as Pringus

Joel McHale comes in as Pringus. He’s a cunning, flashy and sharp-witted rival attorney of Lincoln.

McHale can also be seen in “Animal Control,” “Community,” “Becky” and more.

Ikechukwu Ufomadu, Ikechukwu Ufomadu as Bench (Getty Images, Netflix)
Ikechukwu Ufomadu as Bench

Ikechukwu Ufomadu plays Bench, a legal analyst who always remains calm, cool and collected while everyone’s losing control.

Ufomadu can be seen in “Inspector Ike,” “Team Mars,” “Judas and the Black Messiah” and more.

