Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Beauty’ Sets Hulu Companion Podcast Hosted by Evan Ross Katz

FX has tapped Evan Ross Katz to host the official companion podcast for Ryan Murphy’s “The Beauty.”

The video podcast will premiere on Hulu Wednesday tied to the series premiere. Katz’s show will have 11 episodes, each releasing at the same time that a new episode of “The Beauty” premieres. The first three episodes will be available Wednesday.

Cast members, including Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Ashton Kutcher, Rebecca Hall, Bella Hadid, Isabella Rossellini, Meghan Trainor, Jessica Alexander and Ari Graynor, will make appearances on the podcast to recap moments from the show on and off-camera.

The mystery satirical drama “The Beauty” explores how far people are willing to go to be beautiful. FBI agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall) travel to Paris, where they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into visions of physical perfection — but with terrifying consequences. A tech billionaire, played by Ashton Kutcher, is revealed to be the mastermind behind the miracle drug, called “The Beauty.”

Katz hosts his own podcast, “Shut Up Evan.” He rose to viral fame through his Instagram pop culture memes, which gained widespread attention around the time of “The White Lotus.” His distinctive subtitle style has since been widely mimicked across the internet.

“The Beauty” companion podcast joins Hulu’s growing slate of video podcasts streaming directly on Hulu and Disney+. Stassi Schroeder currently hosts a “Tell Me Lies” podcast, and the platform also features companion shows for “Only Murders in the Building,” “Dancing With the Stars” and “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

New episodes of the first season will premiere Wednesdays on FX at 9 p.m. ET/PT and on Hulu at 9 p.m. ET. Two episodes will air in each of the final two weeks, with the season finale set for March 4.