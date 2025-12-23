‘The Great Flood’ Washes ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ Out of Top Spot as Netflix’s No. 1 Movie of the Week

“Wake Up Dead Man” is still No. 1 on Netflix’s list of English films this holiday season, but Rian Johnson’s latest “Knives Out” film got stabbed in the back in its second week by the South Korean sci-fi film, “The Great Flood.”

“The Great Flood” became the most-streamed Netflix movie overall from Dec. 15 to Dec. 21, bringing in 27.9 million in its first week in the Non-English Top 10 to “Wake Up Dead Man’s” 20.9 million in its second week in the English Top 10. It should be noted that “Wake Up Dead Man” runs about 40 minutes longer than “The Great Flood,” with the former outpacing the latter in hours viewed (the “Knives Out” film had 50.8 million compared to “The Great Flood’s” 50.6 million).

Coming in right behind “Wake Up Dead Man” as the third most-watched movie overall is the seasonally appropriate “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch,” the 2018 Illumination adaptation of the iconic Christmas story starring Benedict Cumberbatch. This is “The Grinch’s” 13th week in the Top 10, with the film bringing in 8.1 million.

Close behind in the No. 3 slot of English films (and No. 4 slot overall) is the Netflix mega-sensation “KPop Demon Hunters,” which holds strong in its 27th week in the Top 10 with 7.9 million. “The Croods: A New Age” rounds out the global Top 5 with 7.5 million.

On the TV side, the first season of “Man vs. Baby” starring Rowan Atkinson tops the chart with 14.6 million in its second week on the Top 10. The show, with just under a two-hour runtime, had 28.7 million hours viewed.

Far outpacing “Man vs. Baby” in time watched is “Emily in Paris” Season 5, which jumped into the Top 10 for its first week with 78.2 million hours viewed. The show, which runs for five hours and 47 minutes, came in behind “Man vs. Baby” on the lineup with 13.5 million total views.

Coming in at No. 3 was the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match, which brought in 10.9 million views. Also in the Top 10 is the new Dave Chappelle stand-up special “The Unstoppable,” which was surprise released after the Paul vs. Joshua fight and placed at No. 9 with 3.3 million views.

And then there’s “Stranger Things,” Netflix’s long-running behemoth series which is set to wrap up in the coming weeks. Ahead of the Christmas Day release of “Stranger Things 5” Volume 2, all five seasons of the sci-fi series placed among the English Top 10. The existing Season 5 ranked No. 4, Season 4 ranked No. 6, Season 3 ranked No. 7, Season 1 ranked No. 8 and Season 2 ranked No. 10. Combined, the five seasons brought in 22.5 million views and 167.6 million hours watched.