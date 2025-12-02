Chappell Roan, 50 Cent, ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ and More to Perform on ABC’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

ABC will be ringing in the new year with some of the biggest names in the music industry. Chappell Roan, 50 Cent and Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, aka the voices behind the “KPop Demon Hunters” band HUNTR/X, are all set to perform at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026.”

In addition to the aforementioned celebrities, the special will also feature performances from 4 Non Blondes, AJR, BigXthaPlug, Chance the Rapper, Charlie Puth, Ciara, Demi Lovato, Filmore, Goo Goo Dolls, Jess Glynne, Jessie Murph, Jordan Davis, Leon Thomas, LE SSERAFIM, Lil Jon, Little Big Town, Madison Beer, Mariah Carey, New Kids on the Block, OneRepublic, Pitbull, Post Malone, Rick Springfield, Russell Dickerson, The All-American Rejects, Tucker Wetmore and Zara Larsson. Also DJ Cassidy’s “Pass the Mic Live!” will make an appearance and feature Busta Rhymes, T.I. and Wyclef Jean. Maren Morris will perform, sponsored by Carnival Cruise Line.

The ABC special will start in New York and continue through Las Vegas, Chicago, Puerto Rico and more cities as the night unfolds. The celebration starts on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET and will run through 4 a.m. ET on Jan. 1. The 2026 “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Celebration” will be available to watch on ABC during its live premiere and the next day on Hulu.

This year’s special will set a record as the longest telecast in the show’s history and will include an additional 90 minutes of programming. The artists performing this year have 831 million total monthly Spotify listeners.

Seacrest will host the broadcast alongside Rita Ora from New York’s Times Square. For the first time ever, Chicago will have its own broadcast, led by Grammy winner and Chicago-native Chance the Rapper. As for Las Vegas, NFL legend Rob Gronkowski and multihyphenate performer Julianne Hough will co-host that broadcast. Details for the Puerto Rico celebration will be announced at a later date.

This year’s broadcast will make the third consecutive year that Dick Clark Productions and iHeartMedia will broadcast the special live across 150 iHeartRadio stations nationwide.

ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026” is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Seacrest, Michael Dempsey and Barry Adelman serving as executive producers.