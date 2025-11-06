Snoop Dogg New Year’s Eve Special Scrapped at NBC Over Winter Olympics Scheduling

NBC has called off “Snoop Dogg’s New Year’s Eve” special, which was originally set to air live on the network and Peacock to ring in 2026.

The special was initially announced at NBC’s upfront presentation, but the rapper announced Wednesday he wanted to focus his full attention on the Winter Olympics.

“Sometimes the calendar gets in the way of the celebration, which is why my NBC family and I decided this winter was time for us all to focus on the Olympics,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement to press. “But don’t worry, we’ll party together bigger and better later in 2026. Ya dig.”

The hip hop icon’s two-hour special was set to air live from Miami Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m., featuring musical performances and surprise celebrity guest appearances. No New Year’s Eve programming has been set to replace him. NBC will host the Rose parade on the network New Year’s Day.

The special was part of the rapper’s ongoing relationship with NBCUniversal. In addition to his charismatic Olympics coverage, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” artist has been a judge on “The Voice.”

This winter Snoop Dogg will return to the network to cover the Winter Olympics in Italy. The music mogul will serve as a special correspondent alongside sports commentator Mike Tirico. The rapper will be celebrating with the athletes and their families, mingling amongst fans in Milan and the Dolomites.

NBC added that Snoop Dogg will also explore the region’s landmarks and culture as he riffs with Tirico on the day’s breakout athletes and unforgettable moments.

“Our Ambassador of Happiness returns,” Molly Solomon, executive producer of NBC Olympics, said of the rapper. “We can’t wait to see how the kid from Long Beach handles the snow and ice of Italy at his first-ever Winter Olympics.”

The Milan Winter Games will kick off with the Opening Ceremony Feb. 6 on NBC and Peacock.