‘Wicked: One Wonderful Night’ Sets New Year’s Eve Encore Presentation on NBC, Replacing Snoop Dogg Special

After scrapping “Snoop Dogg’s New Year’s Eve” special, NBC has set an encore presentation of “Wicked: One Wonderful Night” to fill its New Year’s Eve programming.

The Snoop Dogg special, which was set to air live from Miami on Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m., was canceled in early November as the rapper decided to focus his efforts with NBC towards to upcoming Olympics in early 2026.

“Sometimes the calendar gets in the way of the celebration, which is why my NBC family and I decided this winter was time for us all to focus on the Olympics,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement to press. “But don’t worry, we’ll party together bigger and better later in 2026. Ya dig.”

Instead, NBC will air “Wicked: One Wonderful Night,” which initially debuted on Nov. 6, on New Year’s Eve at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Filmed at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, “Wicked: One Wonderful Night” features “Wicked” stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, along with supporting cast Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang and Marissa Bode, performing a handful of songs from both “Wicked” as well as several numbers from “Wicked: For Good.” Supported by a 37-piece live orchestra, the special features reimagined musical arrangements, cast interviews and behind-the-scenes moments.

The special also features a special performance of “For Good” from Erivo and Grande as well as original “Wicked” stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, which was filmed at the Gershwin Theatre in New York City, where the original Broadway “Wicked” show took place.

“Wicked: One Wonderful Night” served as a precursor for “Wicked: For Good,” which hit theaters on Nov. 21. Since its debut, “Wicked: For Good” has earned nearly $400 million at the global box office.

“Wicked: One Wonderful Night” is produced by Fulwell Entertainment, and executive produced by Ben Winston and Raj Kapoor.