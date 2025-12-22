Runtimes for ‘Stranger Things’ Final Episodes Revealed

The runtimes for the final four episodes of “Stranger Things” have been released. Ross Duffer, one of the Netflix original’s two creators, posted the runtimes on Instagram Monday.

The second volume in Season 5 will start with “Shock Jock,” which will come in at one hour and eight minutes. That will be followed by “Escape from Camazotz” (one hour and 15 minutes) and “The Bridge” (one hour and six minutes). Those three episodes will premiere on Netflix at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Christmas Day.

They will then be followed on Dec. 31 by “The Rightside Up,” a series finale that will be two hours and eight minutes long, as previously reported. Here’s the full list of runtimes for the remaining episodes:

“Chapter Five: Shock Jock” — 1 hour and 8 minutes

“Chapter Six: Escape from Camazotz” — 1 hour and 15 minutes

“Chapter Seven: The Bridge” — 1 hour and 6 minutes

“Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up” — 2 hours and 8 minutes

In addition to being available to watch on Netflix, the series finale will also be showing in over 500 theaters across the U.S. and Canada. Netflix will not be taking revenue from these promotional screenings. Instead, exhibitors will sell concession vouchers instead of traditional tickets. Additionally, Netflix-owned theaters will offer screenings for free utilizing an RSVP list for fans.

The first four episodes of “Stranger Things” Season 5 premiered the Wednesday evening before Thanksgiving and quickly became a big hit for the streamer. Those episodes saw 59.6 million views in their first five days on Netflix. For comparison’s sake, the No. 10 most watched Netflix English-language series of all time — “Fool Me Once” — hit 98.2 million views in its first 91 days.