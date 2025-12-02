‘Stranger Things’ Series Finale Screening Tickets Now Available, Netflix Unveils 500 Participating Theaters

Tickets for the “Stranger Things” series finale are officially available, but Netflix won’t take money from this theatrical excursion.

The streamer unveiled the list of over 500 theaters in the U.S. and Canada that will be playing the series finale of “Stranger Things,” beginning when it debuts on Netflix on Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. PT through Jan. 1, 2026. Tickets are available here.

Netflix will not take revenue from these “promotional screenings,” an individual with knowledge told TheWrap, with exhibitors instead selling concession vouchers in place of a traditional ticket. Netflix-owned theaters will offer screenings for free, offering fans an RSVP list to reserve a seat.

Technically, there are no “tickets” available for these screenings, just the ability for fans to RSVP and reserve a seat. As with some other promotional screenings, traditional theaters are selling concession vouchers to fans, allowing them to reserve their seats.

As fans expected, the series finale will have roughly the same runtime as a movie, clocking in at 2 hours and 5 minutes. It’s longer than most Season 5 episodes so far, which have ranged from 54 minutes to 1 hour and 23 minutes, while the runtime for the Part 2 episodes is still unknown.

The grand finale will premiere as a standalone episode after “Stranger Things” debuted the first four episodes of Season 5 prior to Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Nov. 26, before the next three drop on Christmas Day. The series finale will debut on Netflix on Dec. 31, simultaneous to the theatrical release.

“We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of ‘Stranger Things’ in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to Ted, Bela, and everyone at Netflix for making it happen,” the Duffer Brothers said in a statement. “Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say bitchin’ — way to celebrate the end of this adventure.”

The simultaneous theatrical release for the series finale is a first for Netflix on the TV side, though the streamer has been warming up to theatrical runs for both its awards contenders — which must debut in theaters to be eligible for most major award ceremonies — as well as global phenomena like “Stranger Things” and “KPop Demon Hunters,” which played in theaters in August and again over Halloween weekend.

Netflix is certainly taking advantage of the massive fandom for “Stranger Things” as it debuts its final season, with the streamer partnering with Lego to produce a Creel House set with 2,593 pieces, as well as a handful of other fan-driven products.