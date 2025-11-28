When Is the Rest of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Coming Out?

Netflix dropped “Stranger Things” Season 5, Volume 1 on Wednesday, allowing longtime fans to digest the first four episodes of the final season over Thanksgiving dinner.

Looking ahead, the streamer is intent on taking over the rest of the 2025 holiday season as well, with two more Volumes timed to Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

“The Crawl,” “The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler,” “The Turnbow Trap” and “Sorcerer” introduced some new twists and some new character dynamics, with four more episodes remaining. The new season stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Brett Gelman, Priah Ferguson, Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, Linda Hamilton, Cara Buono and Jamie Campbell Bower.

Here is when you can watch the rest of “Stranger Things” Season 5 on Netflix.

Vol. 2

S.5 E.5: “Shock Jock” – Thursday, Dec. 25

S.5 E.6: “Escape From Camazotz” – Thursday, Dec. 25

S.5 E.7: “The Bridge” – Thursday, Dec. 25

Vol. 3

S.5 E.8: “The Rightside Up” – Wednesday, Dec. 31 (series finale)

“The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding,” per a Tudum logline. “As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”