‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Release Schedule: Here’s When New Episodes Drop

If you thought you were done waiting for “Stranger Things” just because the final season premiere date is here, think again! Netflix’s smash hit returns for Season 5 almost four years after the previous season debuted, and this time, it’s rolling out the new episodes throughout the holidays, beginning with the week of Thanksgiving and ending on the New Year.

Here’s everything you need to know about Season 5’s unconventional release schedule, including when you can watch new episodes — and how many episodes you can watch at a time.

When is the Season 5 premiere?

Season 5 drops its first batch of episodes on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

However, unlike typical Netflix premieres, which debut at midnight PT on the day of release, “Stranger Things” will drop the first four episodes at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

How many episodes are in Season 5?

“Stranger Things” Season 5 has eight episodes in total.

What are the episode titles?

We know the titles for all eight episodes, which were revealed a full year before the final season’s premiere. Here’s the breakdown of their exact release schedule, along with their titles:

Play video

Vol. 1

S.5 E.1: “The Crawl” – Wednesday, Nov. 26

S.5 E.2: “The Vanishing of … ” – Wednesday, Nov. 26

S.5 E.3: “The Turnbow Trap” – Wednesday, Nov. 26

S.5 E.4: “Sorcerer” – Wednesday, Nov. 26

Vol. 2

S.5 E.5: “Shock Jock” – Thursday, Dec. 25

S.5 E.6: “Escape From Camazotz” – Thursday, Dec. 25

S.5 E.7 – “The Bridge” – Thursday, Dec. 25

Vol. 3

S. 5 E.8 – “The Rightside Up” – Wednesday, Dec. 31 (series finale)

What are the Season 5 episode lengths?

We know the exact runtimes for the first four episodes of Season 5, as well as an estimated 2-hour finale, according to the Duffers. The runtimes for Vol. 2 have yet to be announced so stay tuned and we’ll update when we know more.

Episode One: “The Crawl” – 1 hour and 8 minutes

Episode Two: “The Vanishing of … ” – 54 minutes

Episode Three: “The Turnbow Trap” – 1 hour and 6 minutes

Episode Four: “Sorcerer” – 1 hour and 23 minutes

Chapter Five: “Shock Jock” – TBA

Chapter Six: “Escape from Camazotz” – TBA

Chapter Seven: “The Bridge” – TBA

Chapter Eight: “The Rightside Up” – “about two hours”

Can you watch “Stranger Things” Season 5 in theaters?

Not the whole season, but you can watch the feature-length finale in theaters from Dec. 31, 2025 to Jan. 1, 2026. The episode will roll out to more than 350 theaters throughout the U.S. and Canada, per Netflix.

Tickets aren’t on sale yet, so stay tuned for more information on “Stranger Things” finale tickets, screening locations and showtimes as the big day approaches.