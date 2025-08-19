‘Stranger Things’ Creators Matt and Ross Duffer Sign 4-Year Exclusive Deal With Paramount

It’s now official. “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer are joining Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, in a wide-ranging four-year, exclusive deal for feature films, television and streaming projects, the company announced on Tuesday.

Cindy Holland, who greenlit the hit sci-fi series when she was at Netflix, is now Paramount’s Chair of Direct-to-Consumer. The brothers would work with Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg, who are vice chair of platforms and chair of Paramount Television, respectively, as well as co-chairs of Paramount Pictures.

The duo will also work with Matt Thunell, president of Paramount Television, who also worked with the Duffers at Netflix.

Among other opportunities, this new partnership calls on Matt and Ross Duffer to fulfill an ambition to write, produce and direct large-scale theatrical films. The agreement will commence following the conclusion of their current deal with Netflix in April 2026.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining the Paramount family. David, Josh, and Dana are passionate about bringing bold, original films to the big screen. To be part of that mission is not just exciting – it’s the fulfillment of a lifelong dream,” the Duffer brothers said in a statement. “And to do so at a studio with such a storied Hollywood legacy is a privilege we don’t take lightly. We’re also excited to reunite with our friends Cindy and Matt, who were among the very first to believe in us and an unusual little script we wrote that became ‘Stranger Things.’ They took a chance on us in 2015, and they’re taking a chance again – we can’t wait to create new stories together.”

They added: “Our time at Netflix has been incredible. Ted, Bela and Peter have given us the kind of creative freedom and support that artists dream of but so rarely receive. A decade in, they are family. We’re excited to continue collaborating – not only on the upcoming release of ‘Stranger Things 5,’ but also on shows we’re deeply proud to be producing, including ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ and ‘The Boroughs.’ And we look forward to building out the future of ‘Stranger Things’ together – there are many more stories to tell beyond Hawkins, and we can’t wait to share them.”

Cindy Holland added: “I’ve had the privilege of knowing Matt and Ross for over a decade and worked with them from their earliest stages through their deserving global success. We have seen firsthand their extraordinary creative vision and exceptional gift for storytelling,” Holland said. “We couldn’t be more excited to reunite and welcome them to Paramount.”

Goldberg and Greenstein added: “We are thrilled that the incomparable Duffer Brothers are joining our Paramount family. Their singular talent for creating stories and worlds that shape culture sets them apart, and this partnership is a great example of the new Paramount in action – our film, television, and streaming businesses united to offer Matt and Ross the full power of our platforms to tell their best and most ambitious stories yet.”

Once at Paramount, the Duffer Brothers will create, write, direct and produce feature films, television and original streaming series for Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, and Paramount Direct-to-Consumer. These projects will be developed through their production company, Upside Down Pictures, led by the brothers and their producing partner and president of the company, Hilary Leavitt. Backed by Paramount’s global consumer products, franchise development, marketing and publicity teams, the partnership ensures full support across the company’s worldwide platforms.

Renowned for their work on acclaimed titles including “Stranger Things,” the Duffer Brothers have earned multiple Emmy nominations and built a reputation for visionary, culturally impactful storytelling. Their work often blends genres like science fiction, horror and fantasy, with a strong emphasis on coming-of-age themes.

At the completion of their Netflix deal the Matt and Ross Duffer will remain involved in “Stranger Things” and their other existing development projects.