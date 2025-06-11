Annecy: Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85’ Brings the Upside Down to Animation

Netflix’s juggernaut “Stranger Things” is ending its run this year, with a final season spread across Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve. But the franchise is far from done. Today, as part of its big panel at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, the streamer previewed its upcoming animated series “Stranger Things: Tales From ’85,” which is due in 2026.

In a pre-recorded video from Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of “Stranger Things” who are undoubtedly trying to finish up these new episodes of the main show in time for their holiday debut, outlined their vision for the show. Matt, wearing an absolutely killer vintage Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror T-shirt, said that they wanted to “evoke the feeling of an ‘80s cartoon,” particularly the spinoff of live-action properties that they loved as kids. (Images from “The Real Ghostbusters” and “Beetlejuice” played during the clip.) Ross said they “love the movies and the cartoon passing the baton.”

According to Matt, the goal for the new animated series was to create something “nostalgic but will work for younger audiences.” Just like the main series.

So that’s the vibe they were going for with “Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85” – retro, somewhat throwback-y, but still new. And that’s definitely what you got from the actual footage that was shared.

The series is set between the second and third seasons, with all of your favorite “Stranger Things” characters, along with a new character named Nikki (who is described as a “tinkerer”). As Eric Robles, the showrunner and executive producer, said in the clip, “Something is brewing in Hawkins.” The sinister vines from the Upside Down are poking through in Hawkins and creating all sorts of crazy monsters and other general unease. “There’s going to be something for everyone,” promised Robles.

The official synopsis reads: “Welcome back to Hawkins in the stark winter of 1985, where the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town.”

As for how the show is going to look, all the talk about 1980s cartoons and the like would probably make you imagine a traditional, hand-drawn series like from our youth. But instead, “Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85” takes a markedly different approach – this is next-level, high grade computer animation. (The vendor is Australian studio Flying Bark, who provided animation for Marvel’s “What If … ?” and “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” along with “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and that series’ animated movie.) It was a little odd when the footage started to run after all that build up about nostalgic Saturday morning cartoons, but it doesn’t take away from just how impressive and sophisticated the animation style is, with all of your favorite characters rendered in a heightened, more kid-friendly aesthetic. (And, no, they haven’t announced the voice cast but based on the clips, the original actors are not returning.)

And while Season 2 of “Stranger Things” was pretty dark (this was the Halloween season), the animated series seems to be brighter – both tonally and in terms of visuals. We’re sure that they will push some scariness (this is “Stranger Things” after all), but it will be much easier to watch with the whole family. Think of it as an entry level “Stranger Things” adventure.

Matt and Ross Duffer are executive producing the new project via their Upside Down Pictures production banner, along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen via 21 Laps, Hilary Leavitt from Upside Down Pictures and Robles, who is also the showrunner for the series, via Flying Bark Productions.