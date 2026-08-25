’30 Rock’ Anniversary Event Coming to Radio City With Original Cast

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What a week, huh Lemon? It’s only Tuesday, and “30 Rock” fans have already gotten some great news — the show’s cast is reuniting. It won’t be for a spinoff or revival, but rather a one-night only event, to commemorate the show’s 20th anniversary.

The celebration was announced via the official “30 Rock” social media accounts on Tuesday morning, with a video featuring the entire cast of the show.

“A 30 Rock 20th Anniversary Celebration is coming to Radio City Music Hall on October 11!” the post was captioned. “Join Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, and more for this one-night only, never-to-be televised event benefitting The Boys and Girl Club of Harlem.”

A 30 Rock 20th Anniversary Celebration is coming to Radio City Music Hall on October 11! Join Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, and more for this one-night only, never-to-be televised event benefitting The Boys and Girl Club of Harlem.



Ticket… pic.twitter.com/JeaQXi9vFt — 30 Rock (@30Rock) August 25, 2026

In the video, Tina Fey is in character as Liz Lemon (kind of) and calls up each of her former castmates on FaceTime. Naturally, they all have a quippy reply that’s perfectly in character — Tracy Morgan is betting on lizard fights that night, Jane Krakowski will only come if she’s the star, etc. — but all agree to show up for the celebration.

The event will be hosted on the exact day that “30 Rock” premiered on NBC back in 2006, and it would appear that the only way to see it will be to actually attend. Both the video and the caption note that the anniversary special is a “never-to-be-televised” event, so you may not even get to stream it down the road.

You can watch the full announcement in the video above.