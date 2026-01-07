Andy Friendly, Founding Producer at ‘Entertainment Tonight’ and Former CNBC Exec, Dies at 74

Television executive and Emmy-nominated producer Andy Friendly died Sunday at age 74, his family shared Wednesday.

Friendly, son of CBS News creator Fred Friendly and brother of producer David Friendly, died in his home in Bel-Air, according to his brother and “best friend.” No cause of death has been revealed.

The executive helped create the long-running entertainment news series “Entertainment Tonight” as its founding producer in 1981. Friendly went on to be VP of primetime programs at CNBC from 1990 to 1995, where he produced talk shows for Tom Snyder, Tim Russert, Richard Pryor, Whoopi Goldberg, Dan Rather and others.

“Andy was a brilliant producer and an exceptional leader who helped define CNBC during a pivotal period of growth and creativity,” said Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in a statement. “He had an extraordinary ability to spot talent, nurture ideas, and bring out the very best in the people around him. But beyond his professional accomplishments, Andy was a special person and a dear and loyal friend. He led with generosity, humor and heart, and he cared very deeply about people. Andy made everyone feel valued, and his unique kindness and integrity will be remembered, just as powerfully as his creative legacy.”

Friendly also served as president of programming and production at King World Productions from 1995 to 2001, where he oversaw the production for first-run syndication of shows like “Oprah Winfrey,” “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!”

His death follows just months after his wife of 39 years, actress Patricia Crowley, who died at 91. She starred on the 1960s NBC series “Please Don’t Eat the Daisies.”

The longtime producer served as the president of the Hollywood Radio & Television Society. Later in his tenure he also taught as his his alma mater, the USC School of Cinematic Arts, as an adjunct professor. At USC he also served on the Board of Councilors for the Shoah Foundation. He also served on the Board of the Friends of the Saban Community Clinic. His memoir “Willing to Be Lucky: Adventures in Life and Television” was published in 2017.

Friendly is survived by his immediate family, sister Lisa Friendly and brothers David Friendly, Richard Mark, Michael Mark, Jon Mark and Ruth Friendly along with several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.