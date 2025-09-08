‘Entertainment Tonight’ Correspondent Rachel Smith Exits After 6 Years

“Entertainment Tonight” correspondent Rachel Smith is departing the company after a six-year run. Her contract was not renewed, TheWrap has learned.

Smith, who has served as a New York City-based correspondent, revealed that her time working for “ET” is coming to a close. Throughout her time at “ET,” Smith has interviewed the likes of Dolly Parton, Tom Cruise, Henry Winkler, Zoe Saldaña, Matt Damon, Rihanna and Alicia Keys, among many others.

While Smith did not reveal the reason for her departure, two individuals close to the matter told TheWrap her contract was not renewed, likely for budgetary concerns. A representative for “ET” did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“ET” has been impacted by budget cuts in the past several months, with the CBS program cutting 30 staffers from its news desk ahead of Season 44 as it refocuses on a video-first business model.

In Smith’s social media post, she shared her gratitude for her colleagues as the “unseen and unsung heroes,” and thanked her social media followers for joining her on the ride.

“As fun as it has been interviewing all of Hollywood, it’s been even more rewarding working with the people behind the scenes, particularly my New York crew, that quickly became forever family,” Smith wrote in her post. “They are the unseen and unsung heroes that have been the ultimate blessing whether I’m on or off camera.”

Smith concluded that her journey will continue “just in a different capacity,” though refrained from saying more about her next steps.

After first joining “ET” in 2019, Smith was promoted to become the anchor of “ET’s” weekend show in October 2023 as the show moved its broadcast to New York City. She previously co-hosted CBS’ “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” as well as ABC’s syndicated weekly series “On the Red Carpet.” She was also previously a correspondent for ABC’s “Good Morning America” and “Nightline.”