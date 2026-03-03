Apple TV has signed a first-look deal with “Imperfect Women” producer Annie Weisman.

As part of the agreement, Apple TV will have a first look at series Weisman develops for the streamer. The announcement comes ahead of the March 18 premiere of “Imperfect Women,” which is based on Araminta Hall’s novel of the same name.

Outside of the thriller-drama, which stars Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington and Kate Mara, Weisman also created Apple TV’s dramedy “Physical,” on which she served as showrunner and director.

Here’s the description of “Imperfect Women”: “’Imperfect Women’ examines a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship of three women. The unconventional thriller explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably. As the investigation unfolds, so does the truth about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem.”

Before “Imperfect Women,” Weisman was the showrunner and executive producer for the second season of Peacock’s dark comedy thriller “Based on a True Story,” starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina. Before her Apple TV deal, she worked with Universal Television in an overall deal, during which she served as an executive producer on the Fox series she created titled “Almost Family.” She also co-executive produced Hulu’s “The Path.” She is also a playwright, with a resume that includes “Be Aggressive,” “Hold Please,” “The Essential Alice” and “Surf Report.”

Some of her other credits include “Suburgatory,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Samantha Who,” “Dead Like Me” and “About a Boy.”