Filmmaker Ari Aster Signs First-Look TV Deal With Media Res

The agreement sees the Aster and his partner Lars Knudsen developing and producing TV programming for the independent company

Raquel Harris
Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen (Getty Images)
Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen (Getty Images)

“Eddington” director Ari Aster and his producing partner Lars Knudsen have signed a first-look TV deal with Media Res Studio

The two-year agreement with the independent studio, which is most popular for producing the hit newsroom drama “The Morning Show,” includes Aster and Knudsen — through his Square Peg company (“Bugonia”) — developing and producing TV programming for Media Res.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Michael Ellenberg and the exceptional team at Media Res,” Aster and Knudsen said in a joint statement about the partnership. “They have built one of the most respected television studios in the industry, with a track record defined by bold creative choices, impeccable taste, and an unwavering commitment to storytelling at the highest level. Their sensibility aligns closely with ours, and we couldn’t be more excited to be working together.” 

This will be the duo’s first go-around with producing television since founding Square Peg in 2019. Some of the company’s most notable projects include “Midsommar,” “Beau Is Afraid,” “Dream Scenario,” “Sasquatch Sunset” and “Eddington.”

Outside of “The Morning Show,” Res Media has become famous for its high-profile dramas, including “Pachinko” and “Extrapolations.”

Media Res Founder Michael Ellenberg shared their mutual excitement.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the brilliantly daring Ari Aster and the incredible team at Square Peg, led by Lars Knudsen,” Ellenberg said. “They have a remarkable track record for producing groundbreaking work, collaborating with many of the finest filmmakers, actors and writers working today. Their ambitions in series are equally high, and we can’t wait to bring their expansive, arresting visions to audiences worldwide.”

