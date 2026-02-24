Etan Frankel Inks First-Look Producing Deal With Fox Entertainment

Etan Frankel inked a first-look deal with Fox Entertainment on Tuesday to develop and produce scripted series across genres, including premium dramas and creator-driven series with global appeal.

Frankel most recently spent four years under an overall deal at Universal Content Productions, where he served as creator and showrunner of Peacock’s “Joe vs. Carole” starring Kate McKinnon. Prior to that, he was showrunner and executive producer on “Sorry for Your Loss” and an EP on “Get Shorty,” “Animal Kingdom,” and “Shameless,” where he wrote for seven seasons. Earlier in his career, Frankel was a writer on “Friday Night Lights.” He began his professional journey as a playwright after graduating from the Juilliard Playwrights Program.

He is currently developing Frankel is currently developing “Prism” for Netflix, on which he will serve as showrunner and executive producer along with Rachel Brosnahan, AGBO and Millie Bobby Brown, who will also star in the series.

“Etan is an exceptional storyteller with a rare ability to blend emotional depth, sharp perspective, and commercial appeal,” said Hannah Pillemer, Head of Scripted at FOX Entertainment Studios. “He has built an impressive body of work across platforms and genres, and his voice, taste, and leadership make him an ideal partner as we continue to expand our premium scripted slate.”

“I’m excited to be partnering with FOX Entertainment Studios at a moment when the studio is clearly investing in bold, creator-led storytelling,” Frankel added. “Hannah and her team have built an environment that champions ambition, collaboration, and originality, and I’m thrilled to develop meaningful, resonant series together.”

Fox Entertainment’s scripted slate includes “Animal Control,” “Going Dutch,” “Best Medicine,” “The Faithful,” “The Way Home” and “The Chicken Sisters.” In addition, the company’s unscripted studio is behind “The Masked Singer,” “I Can See Your Voice” and “Name That Tune.”

The studio also oversees Bento Box Entertainment and its animated comedies “Krapopolis,” “Grimsburg,” “Hazbin Hotel” and “Universal Basic Guys”; entertainment platform TMZ with its tentpole primetime series “TMZ Investigates”; and independent film label Tideline Entertainment, whose releases “Ponyboi” and “Slanted” were featured at Sundance and SXSW, respectively.

Additionally, Fox Entertainment oversees culinary and lifestyle content venture Studio Ramsay Global in partnership with chef Gordon Ramsay, whose series include “Next Level Chef,” “Kitchen Nightmares,” “Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service,” Disney+’s “No Taste Like Home,” Apple’s “Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars” and Netflix’s “Being Gordon Ramsey.” The partnership also include the next-gen global food brand and entertainment platform Bite.

Frankel is represented by CAA, Literate, and Gendler Kelly.