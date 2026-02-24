Prime Video’s ‘God of War’ Casts Ed Skrein as Villain Baldur

Prime Video’s “God of War” series has found its foe. Ed Skrein has been cast as Baldur, the son of Odin and the main antagonist in the 2018 “God of War” video game.

Bladur is Odin’s youngest son and is “his father’s most dangerous weapon,” according to a press release for the upcoming series. He’s described as charismatic and unpredictable with a razor-sharp tongue and his own set of rules. Baldur was cursed as a boy, making him unable to feel pleasure and physical sensations. “Above all else, he longs for an opponent that can truly match his prowess in battle. An opponent that can finally make him feel something,” the press release concludes.

Skrein previously starred in “Jurassic World: Rebirth,” “Deadpool” and “Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire.” He will join previously announced cast members Ryan Hurst (Kratos), Callum Vinson (Atreus), Max Parker (Heimdall), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Thor), Teresa Palmer (Sif), Alastair Duncan (Mimir), Jeff Gulka (Sindri), Danny Woodburn (Brok) and Mandy Patinkin (Odin).

The live-action series is based on PlayStation’s massively popular 2018 game of the same name. Developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, “God of War” has consistently been named one of the greatest video games of all time and had sold more than 23 million units by 2022. Both the game and the series follow father Kratos and his son Atreus. After Atreus’ mother dies, the two embark on a perilous mission that tests their relationship.

The Prime Video series has already received a two-season order, and pre-production is underway in Vancouver. Ronald D. Moore serves as the series’ showrunner, executive producer and writer. Emmy-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (“Shōgun,” “The Boys” and “Fallout”) will direct the first two episodes.

Other executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotis and Ben McGinnis also co-executive produce the series. “God of War” is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions.