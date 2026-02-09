Prime Video’s ‘God of War’ Casts Callum Vinson as Atreus

Prime Video’s “God of War” found its boy. Callum Vinson was cast as Atreus, Kratos’ 10-year-old son. He will join Ryan Hurst, who gave a BAFTA-nominated performance as Thor in “God of War Ragnarök” and will portray Kratos in the TV series.

Atreus is one of the most important characters in the “God of War” franchise. In the 2018 PlayStation game, Atreus is a young boy who was raised in a remote wood cabin by his loving mother and emotionally distant father. But when Atreus’ mother Faye dies, he joins his father in a quest to lay his mother to rest. An accomplished archer who loves animals, Atreus is far more talkative and fun-loving than his father. Most of the emotional weight of the award-winning game is distributed between Atreus’ desire to prove himself to his father in this dangerous world and Kratos’ inability to show his son how much he loves him.

Vinson has starred in two other projects from Sony Pictures Television prior to this one. The young actor will be in the upcoming third season of Netflix’s “The Night Agent” and starred in Peacock’s “Long Bright River.”

In addition to Vinson and Hurst, “God of War” will star Max Parker as the antagonist Heimdall; Teresa Palmer as the Norse Goddess of Fertility, Wheat and Family as well as Thor’s wife, Sif; Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as the God of Thunder and Odin’s son, Thor; Mandy Patinkin as the King of Asgard, Odin; Alastair Duncan as Odin’s former advisor, Mimir; Jeff Gulka as the Dwarfen blacksmith Sindri; and Danny Woodburn as Sindri’s brother, the Dwarfen blacksmith Brok.

Frederick E.O. Toye, known for his work on “Shōgun,” “The Boys” and “Fallout,” will direct the first two episodes. Ronald D. Moore will serve as the series’ showrunner, executive producer and writer. Other executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers.

Prime Video’s “God of War” adaptation is created by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions.